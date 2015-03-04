Red Giant Introduces New Volume Licensing Program Designed for Organizations with Multiple Artists, Workstations and Facilities

Portland, OR – March 3, 2015 –Red Giant today announced its new Volume Licensing Program (VLP) for its award-winning lineup of plug-in suites, designed to meet the demands of larger organizations. A flexible and affordable solution for customers who require 10 or more floating licenses, the Volume Licensing Program removes the tedium of software deployment and management.

The Volume Licensing Program includes the option to buy an annual subscription to Trapcode Suite, Magic Bullet Suite, Shooter Suite, Effects Suite and Keying Suite. Customers can also buy an annual subscription to the Red Giant Complete Suite, which contains all of the suites at a discounted price. To learn more about Red Giant’s new Volume Licensing Program, please visit:http://www.redgiant.com/volume-license-program/.

How the Program Works

Created to simplify the process of licensing, installing and updating multiple suites at once, Red Giant’s new Volume Licensing Program uses a floating license server model called Reprise License Manager (RLM) for easy management. With RLM, Red Giant volume customers requiring 10 or more seats can now “check out” licenses for use on individual client machines, then “check in” licenses after they are finished being used. This makes tracking licenses simple, while ensuring that only the exact number of licenses that were purchased are being used at any given time.

IT administrators can also gather data on each individual license, including how many are being used and when. This hands the control back to the company and increases work efficiency – administrators will always know if they have the right number of suites for their entire organization, which means they can expand or contract as needed. Best of all, keeping software up-to-date requires no effort, as VLP licenses can be updated automatically.

Who the Program Will Benefit

In the past, Red Giant has relied on an in-house, serial number-based licensing scheme, a simple solution for non-enterprise customers who only need to manage a few licenses. However, when used within larger environments, users requested a comprehensive way to maintain multiple licenses.

As a result, Red Giant created the Volume Licensing Program, specifically designed for larger facilities using 10 or more workstations. The Program is ideal for heavier day-to-day Red Giant software users, including post-production houses, large media and entertainment brands, advertising agencies, broadcast networks and academic institutions.

Pricing and Availability

Customers may subscribe to at least one suite to take advantage of program benefits. The volume subscription pricing is as follows:

Trapcode Suite

• Annual Volume Subscription: $299 per seat (vs. $899 traditional)

Magic Bullet Suite

• Annual Volume Subscription: $299 per seat (vs. $799 traditional)

Shooter Suite

• Annual Volume Subscription: $199 per seat (vs. $399 traditional)

Effects Suite

• Annual Volume Subscription: $199 per seat (vs. $499 traditional)

Keying Suite

• Annual Volume Subscription: $299 per seat (vs. $799 traditional)

RED GIANT COMPLETE SUITE

• Annual Volume Subscription: $599 per seat (vs. $2,999 traditional)

For more information, please email volume@redgiant.com or call (260) 918-4505 x110.

Meet With Red Giant at NAB 2015

Attendees to the NAB Show are invited to meet with the Red Giant sales team to discuss the Volume Licensing Program and how Red Giant products can benefit their unique workflows. To schedule a meeting, please contact volume@redgiant.com. For any press related inquiries, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

The Red Pledge for VLP Customers

Red Pledge is Red Giant’s commitment to customer happiness, with no purchasing hassles. Learn about the Red Pledge guarantee for VLP Customers at http://www.redgiant.com/volume-license-program/.

About Red Giant

Red Giant is a software company made up of talented artists and technologists who collaborate to create unique tools for filmmakers, editors, VFX artists, and motion designers. Our company culture is focused on finding balance between work and life – we call it “the double bottom line” – this philosophy helps us ignore complexity in favor of building simple tools that yield giant results. Over the last decade, our products (like Magic Bullet and Trapcode) have become the standard in film and broadcast post-production – with over 200,000 users, it’s nearly impossible to watch 20 minutes of TV without seeing our software in use. From our experiences as artists and filmmakers, we aspire not only to provide tools for artists, but inspiration as well. Watch our films, learn from over 200 free tutorials, or try our software at redgiant.com.

