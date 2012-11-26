Broadpeak to Introduce Award-Winning nanoCDN Technology in Latin America at TV Connect LATAM 2012

RENNES, France -- Nov. 26, 2012 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery networks (CDN) and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, and hybrid TV operators worldwide, today announced that it will showcase the company's award-winning nanoCDN technology for the first time in Latin America at TV Connect LATAM 2012, Dec. 4-5 in Sao Paulo. On Dec. 5 at 2:50 pm, Arnault Lannuzel, Broadpeak LATAM sales director, will hold a presentation outlining the benefits of nanoCDN for network service providers, including its capability to revolutionize live OTT video delivery.

"Given the increase in live OTT media consumption, network service providers are struggling more than ever to support additional content, devices, and users with limited infrastructure resources," said Lannuzel. "At TV Connect LATAM 2012, I will explain how Broadpeak's nanoCDN technology can help network operators offer a unique CDN service to content owners by delivering a reliable and high-quality live OTT video service to millions of subscribers at a very competitive cost."

nanoCDN is a revolutionary new CDN technology that leverages subscribers' home networks to reduce infrastructure investments dramatically for network service providers. The first application of nanoCDN will be used for live OTT video delivery, with more applications to be supported in the future.

At TV Connect LATAM 2012, Broadpeak will demonstrate how nanoCDN improves the scalability of live OTT TV content by effectively managing video consumption peaks that are not supported by the network infrastructure. Utilizing nanoCDN, operators can deliver live OTT video services to millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from the operator network. Additionally, nanoCDN can be integrated seamlessly with any existing video headend. Completely transparent to end users, the cost-effective solution does not require a dedicated client and is compatible with any DRM system.

nanoCDN is the first Broadpeak technology supported by the company's newly launched technical organization, the Broadpeak Open Alliance (BOA). BOA provides a framework for interoperability testing between best-of-breed OTT components, offering more options and differentiation to service providers than closed and proprietary end-to-end systems.

About Broadpeak

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, and OTT services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several simultaneous million streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

