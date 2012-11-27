MEDIA ALERT: Adorama Introduces Flashpoint Fluorescent Dimmable Ring Light

New York, NY – November 27, 2012 – Adorama, the leading supplier of photographic and consumer electronics products, has begun selling the new Flashpoint 14” Fluorescent Dimmable Ring Light. Flashpoint is the Adorama product line featuring high quality photo accessories and gear such as the Flashpoint Ring Light at price points lower than the competing name brands.

Retailing at 99.95 USD, the new Flashpoint Ring Light has an 80-watt circular bulb to provide constant illumination for even, shadow-free lighting. It works with any system, film or digital, and mounts on a light stand. Ideal for beauty and headshots, the Flashpoint Ring Light design provides detailed, even-lit images.

Flashpoint 14” Fluorescent Dimmable Ring Light Specifications & Benefits:

44cm diameter

5600 Kelvin – 80 watt compact fluorescent circular bulb

Eliminates stark shadows while creating a more pleasing light, accentuated by striking catch lights in a subject's eyes

Pricing and Availability

The Flashpoint Dimmable Ring Light retails at 99.95 USD and is available online atwww.adorama.com or through the Adorama superstore located at 42 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011.

