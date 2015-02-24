phoenix rises to HD with IQ Modular infrastructure

German public broadcaster phoenix, which delivers in-depth news and factual programming as a complementary service to Germany's popular ARD and ZDF channels, is upgrading to full HD operation. The upgrade, which is being carried out without interruption to the TV station's broadcasting operations, requires a major infrastructure overhaul; phoenix has chosen Snell IQ Modular to provide the quality and reliability essential for broadcast operations.

The order includes a total of 125 modular units housed in just 16 3RU enclosures, covering analog and digital (3G/HD) DAs, synchronizers, and audio Mux and Demux, as well as 3G/HD synchronized changeover switches featuring automatic failover. All IQ Modular units feature Snell's RollCall enterprise-wide intelligent system control and monitoring as standard, as well as SNMP, which enables them to integrate with third party control and monitoring systems. The phoenix IQ infrastructure is being installed and commissioned in two phases to allow normal working to continue uninterrupted during the upgrade process. The first phase of the HD upgrade - the production system - is already complete, with the studios on track to go fully HD this summer.

"Snell IQ Modular has given us years of reliable performance in our facility, so choosing Snell again for our HD upgrade was a natural step for us," said Wolfgang Linden, WDR production engineer, who is overseeing the project. "Reliability and quality are the two key attributes required of broadcast infrastructure, along with comprehensive control and monitoring to ensure that everything is operating as it should be and to enable quick intervention when changes are required or problems encountered. IQ Modular delivers on all fronts."

"A solid, reliable and transparent video and audio backbone is essential in creating a successful broadcasting operation," said Robert Rowe, Snell managing director, Live TV. "IQ Modular is an unsung hero in this regard - just the way it should be! - and I'm delighted that phoenix is again relying on its qualities for its new HD operation."