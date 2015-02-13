Nexidia Products at the 2015 NAB Show:

2015 NAB Show

Nexidia

Booth SL13705

Nexidia QC(TM) v2.3 Now Shipping

Nexidia QC(TM) v2.3, introduced at IBC2014, is the latest release of its software tool to automate the QC of closed captions, video description, and languages for broadcast and IP workflows. With Nexidia QC, quality control and compliance processes that are currently done manually become automated, saving significant time and operating costs and helping to avoid costly mistakes and potential fines. Version 2.3 adds an integrated player, language identification for text, new language verification technology, and expanded language support.

Photo link:www.wallstcom.com/Nexidia/Nexidia-CaptionsTimelineOnly.jpg

Photo Caption: Nexidia Caption Timeline Only

Nexidia Dialogue Search v2.0

Visitors to Nexidia's booth at the 2015 NAB Show will see Nexidia Dialogue Search v2.0, the newest version of Nexidia's tool that searches for any combination of spoken words or phrases across workgroups or massive media libraries in seconds. Dialogue Search harnesses Nexidia's patented phonetic search technology to enable search independent of logging, transcription, and/or captions. Dialogue Search v2.0 allows users to search and filter results on any existing metadata, in combination with the dialogue, to further refine and improve search. In addition to a vastly improved user interface, Version 2.0 also allows users to create project bins for collecting search results that can be exported directly back to the media or production asset management system or the NLE.

Photo link: www.wallstcom.com/Nexidia/Nexidia-DialogueSearch2_0UI.jpg

Photo Caption: Nexidia Dialogue Search 2.0 New Interface

Photo link: www.wallstcom.com/Nexidia/Nexidia-DialogueSearch2_0Logging.jpg

Photo Caption: Nexidia Dialogue Search 2.0 Logging

Nexidia products and integrations will also be on display in the following partner booths:

Dialogue Search:

* Squarebox Systems/CatDV, Booth SL5025

* IPV Ltd., Booth N3925

Nexidia QC:

* Dalet/AmberFin, Booth SL4525

* Telestream ,Booth SL3305

Nexidia Compliance:

* Volicon, Booth SU7916

* Digital Nirvana, Booth SU8813

* Triveni Digital, Booth SU8802



Company Quote

"With mandated policies for closed-caption compliance taking effect now, it is essential that broadcasters and video distributors understand how fully automated QC workflows for closed-captioning can save them time and money, as well as enhance the quality of their products. At the 2015 NAB Show, customers can see for themselves how easily these workflows can be put into place to ensure compliance as well as quality of service for the hearing-impaired. Our new version of Dialogue Search features the ability to search metadata, in addition to words and phrases spoken in the video, and a new user interface that complements the dialogue-based search capabilities, making it easier than ever to find media assets."

-- Drew Lanham, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Media and Entertainment Division, Nexidia

Company Overview:

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit organizations. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.