Electrosonic Expands its UK Presence with New Regional Office in Aberdeen, Scotland

Electrosonic, an international audio-visual systems integrator, is pleased to announce the expansion of its facilities in Scotland with the opening of a regional office in Aberdeen. The office in Cults, just outside Aberdeen City Centre, will be used to support its growing business in the city and the region.

The new Aberdeen office will provide local service and workshop facilities, stores, and a fabrication space. Electrosonic's existing Scotland office in Edinburgh will continue to offer a full set of services and has recently been refurbished.

Colin Lemmings, Director of Electrosonic's Corporate Business, commented, "Having worked in the Aberdeen area for four years, opening an office here is a natural progression for Electrosonic. The office is in a great location to serve our growing business in the oil & gas sector, as well as other new local clients in the region for whom it is a requirement that their supplier have tangible local resources".

For the past three years in May, Electrosonic have held 'New Technology Days' in Aberdeen to demonstrate to oil and gas companies and other corporations, the latest audio-visual, video conferencing and collaboration solutions, and how the technology can increase communication, reliability and efficiency within their business. These events are held annually every year in May.

"This new office location gives us an on-the-ground presence in major markets in and around Aberdeen", continued Colin Lemming. "Being on our customers' door step allows us to deliver a highly efficient, reliable and personal service. It gives our clients extra peace of mind knowing that we are only a short drive away from their premises".

This new premises brings Electrosonic's global footprint to thirteen offices including Dartford, London, Newquay, Edinburgh, Stockholm, Dubai, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New Jersey, New York, Orlando and Hong Kong.

About Electrosonic

Electrosonic is an international audio-visual company that creates tailored, state-of-the-art solutions for a wide range of markets including theme parks, museums, control rooms, and corporate meeting rooms. Since its founding in 1964, Electrosonic has built a strong reputation for working on complex projects, both large and small, and has developed lasting partnerships with customers and suppliers. Beyond complete integrated systems, Electrosonic provides a comprehensive scope of services including technical design, projector lamp sales, maintenance and operational support.