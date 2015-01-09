Digital Vision Appoint Sam Florey As Part Of Regional Growth

(LONDON, UK) - Digital Vision has announced the appointment of Sam Florey as Head of Sales for the Asia Pacific region. Sam will be working closely with Peter Charles and Felipe Muraca and will be responsible for developing and managing channel partners in the region.

Sam has over 25 years' experience in distribution and representation for the technology sector. Starting out in Desktop Publishing at the beginning of the rise of the industry Sam was instrumental in establishing Adobe in the UK and throughout the rest of EMEA. Following a key role at Macromedia heading up its OEM sales internationally, Sam moved from the Rich Media and Graphics sector to spend 15 years in big data visualisation at several global consultancies in senior roles.

Sam relocated from London to India just over a year ago where he ran his own consultancy firm. His location added to his experience make him well positioned to manage the region for Digital Vision.

Kelvin Bolah, CEO, Digital Vision, said, "Sam's technical sales expertise is backed up with a strong work ethic. I'm confident he will enhance the sales organisation and have an immediate and positive effect on our APAC business."

Sam Florey said, "I am excited to join Digital Vision at this exciting time for the company, and am looking forward to contributing to its continued growth and success."

About Digital Vision

Digital Vision is the supplier of the world's best colour grading, restoration and film scanning solutions for the broadcast, film, commercial and archive industries. Founded in 1988 in Stockholm, Sweden, Digital Vision has offices in London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, and Sweden. Digital Vision's Emmy award winning technology and products include Nucoda and Phoenix colour grading, finishing, mastering and restoration solutions that are used to create much of the worlds' high profile television, film and commercials media broadcast and distributed today. In addition to the Nucoda and Phoenix ranges, Golden Eye film scanners, Thor, and the Bifrost Archive Bridge solution provide innovative tools to create the industry recognised highest quality in scanning, film digitisation, preservation and archiving and 4K real time image processing. For more information, visit www.digitalvision.tv - All trademarks used herein, whether recognized or not, are the properties of their respective companies.

