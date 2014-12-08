Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd. Pans The Scene At The 2014 Kitplus Tour As Peter Baughan Is Crowned Winner Of The LP ’54 Classic Tripod

LONDON, DECEMBER 8, 2014—When the 2014 KITPLUS Tour, a tv-bay event, recently held a raffle to raise money for children’s charity Dreamflight, Miller Fluid Heads (Europe) Ltd., a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions, supported the cause, awarding a LP ’54 Classic Tripod to raffle winner and freelance camera operator Peter Baughan, GTC, IOV. The LP ’54 is a rare, collector’s item, hand-built from remaining components left after the last production run of the Light Professional (LP), crafted in celebration of Miller’s 60th anniversary.

“I was over the moon,” Baughan says. “I couldn’t believe my luck. Miller makes quality camera support solutions, so it was quite humbling to know that my ticket had been chosen for something as prestigious as the LP ’54.” Not available for purchase, only 40 LP ‘54s were produced for worldwide distribution. Each is numbered and comes with its own certificate of authentication and wooden encasement, which is crafted from the finest Australian Blackwood.

“We were delighted to associate with tv-bay to help ensure that this year’s road show raffle was a success,” says Mark Clementson, managing director, Miller. “The Dreamflight organization is an incredible charity, committed in its efforts to help children with medical disabilities live life to its fullest. We were happy to help raise money for the cause and thank all those who participated. Congratulations to Peter for winning the LP ’54 and on behalf of everyone at Miller, we hope you enjoy.”

Ultimately, the LP ’54 raffle donations generated £1,040 ($1660), which was donated to registered UK charity Dreamflight so that the organization may continue to change young lives by offering children with serious illnesses or disabilities the adventure of a lifetime. Each year, Dreamflight works to take more than 100 deserving children from across the United Kingdom aboard a chartered Boeing 747. Together with a team of medical professionals, the children head to Orlando, Florida to spend ten magical days free of worry, enjoying fun and excitement under the sun.

“The charity is delighted, as they currently had a campaign going in hopes of raising enough money to send an additional 12 children on this year’s trip to Florida,” says Simon Tillyer, tv-bay editor. “Throughout the years, we’ve supported our fair share of charities, but to watch the video recordings of this once in a lifetime opportunity that Dreamflight grants to these children is priceless, and we are thrilled to be able to help Dreamflight make these trips a reality.”

To watch Tillyer interview LP ’54 winner Peter Baughan, visit http://bit.ly/12BqG06 and to learn more about Dreamflight, visit http://www.dreamflight.org/PRD/?view=mysocialtimeline.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.