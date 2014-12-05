Sonnet Announces Ultra-High-Performance PCI Express SSD Card

Tempo PCIe SSD Features 512GB M.2 SSD, Supports Data Transfers Up to 1100 MB/s

IRVINE, Calif. -- Dec. 2, 2014 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced the Tempo(TM) PCIe(R) SSD PCI Express(R) (PCIe) solid state drive (SSD) card with a 512GB SSD module, as the newest member of the Sonnet Tempo family of high-performance storage cards. The Sonnet PCIe SSD card serves as an ultra-fast alternative to traditional storage solutions mounting a high-performance PCIe SSD on a card that installs into a computer's PCIe expansion card slot.

Available in various form factors and capacities, SSDs have become important components in systems requiring extremely fast data transfer speeds and large numbers of I/O operations. Sonnet designed the Tempo PCIe SSD card around an M.2 PCIe SSD module, the fastest consumer-oriented SSD type now available. Capable of transferring files at up to 1100 MB/s, the Tempo PCIe SSD's module incorporates a PCIe flash controller, enabling the card to significantly outperform a 6Gbps SATA SSD, and to achieve even greater performance than two 2.5-inch form factor SATA SSDs configured in RAID 0.

The Tempo PCIe SSD is a low-profile PCIe 2.0 card with an attached M.2 PCIe SSD providing 512GB of storage. Its small form factor allows this card to be installed into any x4 mechanical or larger PCIe slot in a Mac Pro(R) tower or Windows(R) desktop or server computer, or into any Thunderbolt(TM)-to-PCIe card expansion system such as Sonnet's Echo(TM) Express line, xMac(TM) Pro Server, or xMac mini Server. This enables users to add high performance storage easily without increasing their computer's footprint or cluttering a work surface with an additional external storage device.

With the Tempo PCIe SSD card installed in a Mac Pro tower or Thunderbolt-to-PCIe card expansion system, users can install OS X(R) on the SSD and create an extremely fast boot drive. In a Windows PC or Mac(R)-based system, the Tempo PCIe SSD can be used for instant access media storage or as a high-performance scratch disk.

"The Tempo PCIe SSD boasts performance once exclusive to multidrive storage systems with eight or more hard disk drives plus a high-end RAID controller card," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. "Through its wide compatibility and ultra-high performance, our Tempo PCIe SSD provides convenient internal storage expansion through any available PCIe slot."

Compatible with OS X 10.8.5+ (including Yosemite); Microsoft(R) Windows 8 and 7; and Windows Server 2012 and 2008; the Tempo PCIe SSD (part number PCIE-SSD1-512-E) is available now at a suggested retail price of $799. More information on the Tempo PCIe SSD is available at http://www.sonnettech.com/product/tempopciessd.html.

