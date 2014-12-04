Pro Sound Effects Releases Expansion 2 Library

62 GB of Ambiences, Impulse Responses and Production Elements

New York, NY - Pro Sound Effects®, the next level sound library company, has released the Expansion 2 library - 2,721 royalty-free sound effects (62 GB) of indoor & outdoor ambiences, impulse responses, new production elements, and sports recordings. Developed with user feedback as an enhancement to Pro Sound Effects Hybrid Library the Expansion 2 provides critical utility backgrounds and design elements for cutting edge film, game, television, radio and audio post production.

“Expansion 2 marks the second enhancement we’ve made to our Hybrid Library line,” commented Douglas Price Founder & President of Pro Sound Effects. “Our team’s collaboration with current Hybrid Library owners was critical in determining what sounds and metadata structures would yield maximum utility and value. After three years of the Hybrid Library program, we're more committed than ever to supporting freelancers and independent media creators with accessible pricing for big library features.”

Expansion 2 Key Features:

● 62 GB delivered on 64 GB USB 3.0 custom flash drive

● 2,721 sound effects including 1,332 hand-picked ambiences, impulse responses, new production elements and sports sound effects

● Masterful Metadata for fast, pinpoint searching

● 100% Royalty-Free

● Developed with feedback from Hybrid Library owners

● 50 download credits to Online Library

● Available by Application Only

● $2500 in value for only $500 through December 31st 2014 (reg. price $750)

View Expansion 2 Audio Demos, Metadata and Full Features

In addition, Soundminer search software is available as an optional Add-On to provide seamless DAW integration right out-of-the-box.

About Pro Sound Effects:

Pro Sound Effects® curates and delivers the Next Level sound effects library for media producers worldwide. The Pro Sound Effects Library is 220,000+ royalty-free sounds effects available both online and on hard drive. The Library spans the entire sonic spectrum and is continually updated. Founded in 2004, Pro Sound Effects is relied upon by top freelancers and big media production companies worldwide.