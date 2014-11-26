InfoComm Announces Education Line Up at ISE 2015

As in previous years, InfoComm is contributing to the drive for increase knowledge by providing Members and Guest Members with unlimited free access to its on-site InfoComm University education programme. Members and Guests who pre-register for ISE 2015 using an invitation code will receive complimentary access to seminars of their choice on a first come, first serve basis. Two courses not eligible under the free voucher programme are CTS® Study Session and the brand new Master Class.

Non-InfoComm Members must purchase vouchers during ISE registration and then register for specific classes.

“Our comprehensive training and development programme encourages ISE attendees to take advantage of the show’s excellent education opportunities,” said Terry Friesenborg, Chief Global Officer at InfoComm International.

A wide range of presenters will provide education content that is relevant to ISE's growing audience, while remaining true to the association's values by being non-biased and objective.

Professional Development Seminars

Among the courses that attendees can take for free at ISE 2015 are:

·Needs Analysis for End-User Requirements – What Are They Really Saying?

·Digital Audio Protocols – What Are Your Options?

·Design Documentation and Tendering

·Understanding Multi-Channel Projection

·4K and Streaming

·Collaboration in the BYOD Era

·Network Administrators – Cracking the Code

·Instore Analytics – Improve the ROI of your Digital Signage Solution and Enhance Your Customer Experience At The Same Time

Education Technology Managers

Also free to register, InfoComm is repeating the successful Special Sessions for Education Technology Managers. Aimed specifically at higher education professionals, the first session titled Destination 2020: Future Trends in AV and Electronic Systems will explore the influence and future of IT, consumer electronics, smartphones and the Internet. The second is Building Large Scale, Low Cost Lecture Capital – The Norwegians’ Story and will focus on digitizing higher education.

EDID Lab

New for ISE 2015, a special EDID lab course has been introduced aimed primarily at providing systems integrators with a practical understanding of EDID management and implementation for HDMI. The EDID Lab is valid under the free voucher scheme.

Master Class

A new Master Class category for ISE 2015 focuses on ‘Displays for Today and Tomorrow’. The session presented by industry veteran, Robert Simpson of Electrosonic, will be divided into four sessions and aimed at experienced AV professionals with around 8-10 years' experience. Attendees can sign up for the Master Class during registration at a cost of €150 (for InfoComm members) or €200 (non-members).

CTS Study Session

As in previous years, a Certified Technology Specialist™ (CTS) class will be held. CTS is recognized worldwide as the industry’s leading AV professional qualification. Interested parties are encouraged to register early. Attendees can sign up for the CTS Study Session during registration at a cost of €99 (for InfoComm members) or €150 (non-members). Attendees can also register to take the CTS exam onsite at the RAI 10-12 February. Please visit infocomm.org/ise for more information.

All InfoComm University education will be held in the Elicium building, conveniently located amongst all show halls during ISE 2015.

Don’t miss out. View the speaker line up and sign up now at www.iseurope.org.

