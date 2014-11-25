FSR's New HuddleVU Collaboration System Earns Tech & Learning 2014 Award of Excellence

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of products for the audio/video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, proudly announces that its new HuddleVU collaboration system, showcased at this year’s InfoComm 2014 show in Las Vegas, has been selected as a winner in the “New Products” category of Tech & Learning’s 2014 Awards of Excellence program.





Tech & Learningmagazine named 102 education technology products as winners in its prestigious 32-year-old recognition program. Honored software, hardware, network and Web products include innovative applications that break new ground as well as those that added significant enhancements to proven education tools. Entries were divided into two categories: New Products and Best Upgraded Products. Among the high-quality offerings being honored are resources addressing management, safety, communication, differentiated learning, assessment, and other key areas in education.

Simple-to-install, the intuitive and effective HuddleVU collaboration system from FSR delivers a solution that creates the ideal environment for multiple users to share and view their laptops, tablets, and smart phone screens on 1-4 displays. Anyone participating can be a presenter, or an audience member at the push of a button. LED's indicate which user is currently live and when the system is busy.

“FSR is thrilled that our new HuddleVU collaboration system has been acknowledged with such a prestigious honor from Tech & Learning magazine,” said Jan Sandri, FSR president. “We are both excited and proud about how well our HuddleVU has been received within the industry. The fact that the judges behind the Awards of Excellence program make their determinations on winning products based on feedback from those professionals working in the industry speaks volumes to how outstanding our products are and how they truly meet the needs of our customers.”

Available in three models and several styles, HuddleVU accommodates up to 7+ users and includes all necessary video switching equipment, control hardware, display power control and color-coded captive HDMI cables for quick and easy deployment. The HuddleVU product suite offers optional VGA/ Audio, Display Port and Mini Display Port cable configurations as well as retractors for cable management.

For over 30 years, Tech & Learninghas been — and continues to be — the leading resource for K-12 leaders. Its publications, Web sites and events provide factual and evaluative information on trends, products, and strategies to educators who purchase technology products in their districts and schools. Tech & Learning, published by NewBay Media LLC, delivers the highest quality content and essential resources to manage, train, and teach technology. For more information, visit www.TechLearning.com.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the audio / video, datacom, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and HDBaseT & CAT-X signal delivery solutions.

The company is an Energy Star Partner and complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 to demonstrate its deep commitment to preserving the planet. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

