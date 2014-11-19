Electronics Concepts, Labs, and Projects for the Media Professional

Electronics Concepts, Labs, and Projects introduces concepts, techniques, and tools needed for productive growth in the fields of audio, video, and multimedia recording. It includes essential theory relating to electronics principles specific to the audio world, as well as practical lessons on soldering, how to use a digital multimeter for testing audio gear and cables, and how to use an oscilloscope and function generator to diagnose circuits. Also included are descriptions of the components found in electronic circuits and how they work.

"Even if you never open up a piece of gear, an understanding of the concepts of electronics will add to your ability as an audio professional," says seasoned instructor Alden Hackmann. "This book will be extremely helpful when troubleshooting gear, such as bad cables, faulty microphones, malfunctioning preamps, consoles with bad power supplies, speakers with intermittent output, and other issues."

Hackmann uses a bare minimum of math to demonstrate practical concepts, plus every chapter includes a hands-on lab to reinforce that chapter's concepts. There are also seven projects to help the reader develop fundamental soldering skills, including the introduction of techniques for use with a broad variety of cables. The electronics topics includes voltage, current, resistance, and power, and how they are related to one another. Resistors, capacitors, diodes, batteries, switches, LEDs, transformers, diodes, transistors, inductors, and tubes are all explained in a clear and concise manner. With 12 distinct sections, this book can be used in both the class environment and for self-study.

The accompanying DVD-ROM contains lecturers and illustrations that support and reinforce the concepts presented in the text.

About the Author:

Alden Hackmann has been working with electronics from a very young age. A research biologist at the University of Washington for over 20 years, Hackmann is also one of very few high-end manufacturers of a obscure musical instrument called a hurdgy-gurdy. His work with this fascinating instrument led him to metal machining, woodworking, laser engraving, inlay, and resin casting, but it also prompted a strong interest in electronics, fueled by designing onboard amplification systems for the hurdy-gurdy. His custom hurdy-gurdies - manufactured in partnership with his wife, Cali - are in strong demand, both internationally and domestically (www.hurdygurdy.com). An instructor for the Art Institute of Seattle, Hackmann teaches electronics, recording, and other audio classes. As his multiple intellectual worlds intertwine, he also designs custom electronics and enclosures for the biotech industry and has recorded and mixed live concerts and designed lighting for the Over the Water Hurdy-Gurdy Association. He lives in Seattle, Washington.

Electronics Concepts, Labs, and Projects

$39.99 (US)

Inventory #HL 00119291

ISBN: 9781480342439

Width: 8.5"

Length: 11.0"

322 pages

For more information, please visit http://www.halleonardbooks.com - Hal Leonard Books, An Imprint of Hal Leonard.