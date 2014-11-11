Forbidden Inks Reseller Deal With Germany's dve cross media

LONDON -- Nov. 11, 2014 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud video platform Forscene, today announced an agreement with Munich-based media-technology reseller dve cross media. Under the agreement, dve will resell the Forscene service to broadcasters, production and post-production studios, and others in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

"The people behind dve have a long and respected history of selling media solutions not only to the broadcast industry, but to other industries as well, such as education, research, and automotive," said Greg Hirst, business development director at Forbidden Technologies plc. "This deal gives us an opportunity to gain a broader reach into all markets in the region while working with an expert in the world of media-production software."

One of the largest resellers of Avid software in Germany, dve also represents hardware and software brands such as Apple, Blackmagic, Facilis Technology, Quantel, and Snell. Clients include ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion, RTL2, Terra Mater Factual Studios/Red Bull Media House PLAZAMEDIA, and ARRI. Besides selling hardware and software, dve offers consulting, project planning, system integration, implementation, support, services, and training.

"It's easy to see that the markets of the future will be cloud-based, not hardware-based, so we want to make sure we provide that type of solution for our clients," said Michael Stein, managing director of dve. "Forscene has great potential with many of our clients, especially those who require remote workflows and collaboration between the shoot location and the post house."

More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk. More information about Forbidden Technologies can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk.

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden delivers high-performance cloud video services for media makers and broadcasters. Its flagship product, Forscene, is the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platform, powering entirely new workflows from creation to delivery. Quoted on the London Stock Exchange, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology companies to complement its cloud infrastructure and provide greater value and efficiency to its clients.

More information about Forbidden can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk. More information about Forscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk.

