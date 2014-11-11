AVIWEST Opens New Office in Hong Kong

AVIWEST Asia Will Provide Superior Newsgathering Solutions and Rental Services to the Asia-Pacific Market

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France -- Nov. 11, 2014 -- AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that it has opened a new sales and services support office in Hong Kong to further augment the company's growing business in the Asia-Pacific region. Frederic Parbey, APAC manager at AVIWEST, will oversee the AVIWEST Asia operations from this location.

The new office location in Hong Kong enables AVIWEST to quickly respond to immediate pre-sales, sales, and service support needs for regional customers with live newsgathering operations. The company's local presence in Asia, immediate services support, and faster after-sales services also benefits AVIWEST's local distributors, resellers, and channel partners. In addition, AVIWEST Asia will soon feature an expert support engineering team for equipment repairs and upgrades, further reducing the total cost of ownership for AVIWEST equipment.

"Opening up a new office in Hong Kong strategically aligns with our long-term business goals and technology development roadmap by enabling us to fulfill the current and future market needs for advanced newsgathering solutions," said Erwan Gasc, CEO, AVIWEST. "Furthermore, with China currently expanding its 4G network, the local office gives us the opportunity to explore new business models, such as rental services, for international news agencies."

AVIWEST's DMNG system enables broadcasters to capture and broadcast live HD or SD video over multiple networks, including bonded 3G/4G cellular wireless, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and satellite. Offering seamless integration into existing workflows and headends, extremely low power consumption, high MTBF, and unparalleled mobility, the DMNG system is used in more than 60 countries by tier-1 broadcasters for breaking news and live events coverage.

More information on AVIWEST and its products is available at www.aviwest.com.

# # #

About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is a global provider of video contribution systems for live streaming over bonded 3G/4G cellular and satellite networks. Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, France, AVIWEST offers broadcasters cost-effective, reliable, and mobile video solutions specifically designed to respond to the challenges of remote live newsgathering. The company's flagship digital mobile newsgathering solution has been chosen by tier-1 broadcasters in more than 60 countries for breaking news and live events coverage.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.