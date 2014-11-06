Adorama Shows Off Apple’s New 5K Monitor and More Pro Gear at CCW 2014

Visit Adorama at booth 1157 to view 4K footage on the brand new Apple 27” iMac with Retina 5K Display, plus get hands-on with top of the line cameras, lenses and audio gear from Blackmagic, Canon, Sennheiser, TASCAM and more; Showing at the CCW Expo in NYC

New York, NY – November 6, 2014 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, will have the latest cameras, lenses and audio gear from Blackmagic, Canon, Sony, Fujinon, Audio-Technica, Sennheiser and TASCAM at the 2014 CCW Expo. Also on display will be Apple’s brand new 27” iMac with Retina 5K display, which will be showcasing 4K footage throughout the show. This year’s CCW show will be held on November 12th and 13th at the Javits Convention Center. Adorama will have experts on hand at booth 1157 for product demonstrations and to answer any questions. Take advantage of exclusive show specials from Adorama and Adorama Rental Company by visiting the booth (1157).

Register for a complimentary expo pass using Adorama’s VIP code NY116. To register, please visit:http://www.ccwexpo.com/about/registration-packages/.

Putting Top Professional Choices on Display

CCW attendees can visit the Adorama booth to get their hands on the best professional gear for video production, including cameras from Blackmagic Design, Canon and Sony; lenses from Canon and Fujinon; audio gear from Audio-Technica, Sennheiser and TASCAM; and the newest iMac from Apple. For more information on product details and pricing, please visit Adorama online or at the NYC superstore located at 42 West 18th Street.

Cameras

Blackmagic Design URSA Camera with EF Mount

Canon EOS C300 Cinema EOS Camcorder Body - EF Lens Mount

Sony PMW-400K

Lenses

Canon CN-E 15.5-47mm T2.8 L S PL Mount Compact Zoom Len

Canon Cine-Servo 17-120mm

Fujinon 19-90mm T2.9 PL Mount Cabrio Compact Zoom Lens

Audio

Audio-Technica ATH-M50x

Audio-Technica System 10 Microphone System

Sennheiser EW112PG3A Wireless Microphone Kit

Tascam DR-70D 4-Channel Audio Recorder

Tascam DR-44WL 4-Channels Portable Handheld Audio Recorder

Computer

Apple 27” iMac with Retina 5K Display

Schedule a Press Meeting at CCW 2014

Members of the media interested in meeting with an Adorama representative for more information are invited to contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

Meet With Adorama Experts

To schedule a meeting with a product expert from Adorama or a representative of Adorama’s government, education and corporate sales channels, please contact Abby Hessney at abigailh@adorama.com.

