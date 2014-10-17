Tiffen Invites Imagemakers to Share Their Imagination, Inspiration and Innovation with Tiffen ImageMaker Blog Site

For imagemakers, by imagemakers, Tiffen ImageMaker promotes a new global community of photographers and videographers where creating great images is everything

Hauppauge, NY – October 17, 2014 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning imaging accessories, recently launched Tiffen ImageMaker, a community-oriented social media hub site. The site aims to build a global community where information is shared on techniques and technologies for creation of great images.

ImageMaker’s Special Features Include:

Explore

Explore some of the world’s most beautiful locations as imagemakers chronicle their shooting adventures.

Behind the Scenes

Get an exclusive look at how Tiffen products are created and produced in its U.S. manufacturing facilities, and see the latest and greatest Tiffen products launched at tradeshows.

Tiffen Selects

Check back each week for Tiffen’s featured picks from images shared on Instagram. Users are invited to submit their own photography by using hashtags such as #tiffen, #steadicam, #lowel, #tiffendfx and #domke.

ImageMakers

Want to see how today’s industry professionals are using Tiffen products in their workflow? ImageMakers highlight the work of these photographers and cinematographers.

Media Room

Keep updated on the latest Tiffen news and events, and pick up some tips and tricks along the way.

Photo

Need some inspiration? View Tiffen’s gallery of images to learn some great techniques for getting beautiful still image results.

Tiffen TV

Sometimes, being a part of the action is the best way to gain practical education. Tiffen TV showcases video tutorials, user submissions and more.

Users are encouraged to share their own imagemaking stories by submitting content to media@tiffen.com. To learn more about ImageMaker’s exciting features, please visithttp://www.tiffen.com/imagemaker/.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the digital imaging accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. EMMY is a trademark property of ATAS/NATAS. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 508.498.8433

(skype) lauren.zazil

####