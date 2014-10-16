Tradefair takes the best of British broadcast technology to NATEXPO

Six companies in British pavilion at Moscow exhibition

Tradefair, the overseas exhibition specialists, is once more managing, on behalf of techUK, the GREAT Britain pavilion at NATEXPO, the largest broadcast technology exhibition in Russia. This year six companies are taking advantage of Tradefair’s organisation, with many receiving financial support from the UK Trade & Investment programme.

Over 100 leading companies are exhibiting at NATEXPO in 2014, which takes place 19-21 November at the Crocus Expo in Moscow. By grouping themselves into the British pavilion, the six companies increase their visibility as well as benefiting from Tradefair’s event management which allows the companies to focus on their products and building business contacts.

The companies are each showing leading edge technology. Rental company Gearhouse Broadcast is leading the way into Ultra HD 4k television, with a fleet of no fewer than 50 Hitachi cameras available for broadcast hire. XenData is a specialist in archiving, an increasingly challenging area as production companies move to higher resolutions and look to retain more of their raw footage. QLS Distribution also includes a number of leading archive, asset management and workflow brands in its software portfolio.

RT Software specialises in graphics creation, not least the ability to draw virtually on the sports pitch for analysis and branding. TSL Products develops niche devices that are essential to creating a smoothly functioning infrastructure, not least audio products for logging, mixing and monitoring. Canford started as a supplier of sound equipment, but is now a leader in the distribution of an enormous range of video as well as audio devices, accessories and cases.

“NATEXPO is an important date in our annual diary, and the fact that we have regular partners travelling with us to Moscow underlines its value in reaching the huge Russian industry,” said Mark Birchall of Tradefair. “The broadcast industry is changing rapidly, with innovations like 4k and file-based workflows, and this is an ideal opportunity for British companies to put their offerings in front of decision-makers and purchasers.”

The UK Group can be found on stand A35 at NATEXPO 2014.