Artel's Kevin Ancelin to Speak at 2014 TranSPORT Conference

Leading Service Providers to Discuss Latest Trends and Technologies Affecting Satellite and Terrestrial Businesses

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Oct. 14, 2014 -- Artel Video Systems, a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions, today announced that Kevin Ancelin, vice president of sales and business development, will participate in a panel discussion at Sports Video Group's 2014 TranSPORT conference being held at the DoubleTree Suites, New York City, on Nov. 11.

Ancelin, and other industry leaders speaking in the panel "Backhaul 101: Perspectives in Satellite and Terrestrial," will discuss and compare some of the latest trends and technologies affecting their businesses including: how companies are gearing up services for next-generation content delivery; the challenges of a constantly evolving market; and differentiating products and services to help them stand out from the crowd.

Ancelin has more than 29 years of broadcast technology experience. Prior to joining Artel Video Systems, he cofounded Adtec Digital and was instrumental in growing the company from a start-up to a worldwide leader in the MPEG-based contribution, distribution, and ad insertion markets. Ancelin also played a large part in the development of many award-winning products. He is active in the broadcast community and regularly participates on industry discussion panels and other speaking engagements.

Other participants on the panel include moderator David Chilson, associate director of broadcast distribution services at CBS-TV, and speakers Emory Strilkauskas, principal engineer, transport technologies and special projects at ESPN, and Richard Wolf, executive vice president at The Switch.

The 2014 TranSPORT conference gives sports production professionals the opportunity to come together for a half-day of networking and information exchange. Topics include everything from the latest developments in satellite, fiber and cellular transport, HEVC compression, and 4K and multiplatform delivery.

