Synapse to deliver Vision TV on Freeview

Synapse TV is enabling the re-launch of Vision TV on Freeview in the UK. The new service will be accessed via the Freeview EPG and deliver a number of UK and international free-to-air channels streamed to compatible Freeview HD connected TVs and boxes.

Synapse TV utilises proven technology from Strategy & Technology (S&T) and specialist third parties to provide a comprehensive and cost-effective cloud-based managed service for content owners and aggregators. It allows over-the-top (OTT) delivery of on-demand content and linear services. A number of content monetisation models are supported, including BARB-rated linear advertising, targeted on-demand advert insertion, pay-per-view and subscriptions.

“Vision TV further extends the attraction of Freeview, offering viewers seamless access to more channels,” said Petra Oblak, CEO of Vision247, which operates Vision TV. “For broadcasters this presents the opportunity to reach the huge and rapidly growing number of households that have a compatible and connected Freeview HD TV or box in a way that is simple and, crucially, economically viable.”

Synapse TV’s Mike Alexander added, “Synapse services on Freeview are easily accessed via the standard EPG and remote control, both of which are already familiar to the viewer; there’s no need for additional boxes, power sockets, cabling, separate remote control and switching input sources. It’s simply watching TV on TV!

“The number of compatible and connected Freeview HD receivers has now reached a critical mass such that OTT-delivered services are an ever-increasingly compelling proposition, particularly given the comparatively low costs,” he added. “Delivering Vision TV on Freeview has required that we integrate with Vision247’s XtremeIPTV™ online video platform and we look forward to building on this development.”

In the initial phase of the project, Vision TV will include up to 20 free-to-view streamed channels. When it launches in a few weeks, the service will join a growing number of hybrid services from Synapse available via Freeview, including VuTV (channel 238) and TVPlayer (channel 241), with more to follow later this year.