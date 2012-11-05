Golf Channel Leverages NEP's Global Resources to Broadcast Pacific Links Hawaii Championship

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Nov. 5, 2012 -- NEP's Supershooters and Visions combined resources and expertise to provide a unique solution for Golf Channel's coverage of the first-ever Pacific Links Hawaii Championship tournament, held Sept. 10-16 at the Kapolei Golf Course on Oahu. For the event, NEP assembled a complete remote broadcasting facility, including both primary production and support units, by shipping Supershooters' ST19 support truck from San Diego and a flypack from Visions' London headquarters.

"This collaboration is a perfect example of how the global NEP organization takes a 'one-team' approach to meeting its clients' requirements -- even if the broadcast is coming from a remote island in the middle of the Pacific," said Kevin Rabbitt, NEP CEO. "Building a seamless remote production solution by shipping in a flypack and OB truck from opposite sides of the globe is typical of the level of complexity that we manage almost every day -- a great demonstration of how NEP is uniquely capable of drawing on global resources to create tailor-made solutions for clients."

The Pacific Links Hawaii Championship is the newest event on the PGA's Champions Tour(R), covering 54 holes and featuring a field of 81 Champions Tour players including golf legend Greg Norman. The tournament was carried in the United States by Golf Channel, the Champion Tour's exclusive cable TV partner.

The flypack equipment, shipped by NEP Visions to the tournament, was installed in two large trailers to provide the main broadcast facility and control room, including audio and transmission capabilities. The NEP Visions solution included a full monitor wall in production, six EVS media servers, a Calrec Artemis audio console, and video shading and support for the 16 cameras NEP deployed on the course. NEP Supershooters' ST19 support truck supplied additional audio systems and fiber support for the cameras, as well as field microphones and outboarded graphics.

"With the pooled expertise and resources from NEP's Visions and Supershooters, Golf Channel was able to operate as normal, even though it was broadcasting far away from the U.S. mainland," said David O'Carroll, technical project manager at NEP Visions. "Visions worked closely with Supershooters to understand the client's usual mobile configuration and then recreate that configuration exactly with a flypack. With Visions and Supershooters coming together to work as one NEP team, we were able to combine our deep understanding of our clients' individual needs with the industry's largest pool of resources to create a seamless and high-quality production halfway around the world."

NEP Supershooters supports the largest sports productions in the United States, with a fleet of state-of-the-art HD, 3D, and SD production trucks staffed by industry-leading experts, engineers, and the broadcast industry's largest pool of resources. Supershooters covers more than 70 golf events throughout the year for Golf Channel, including the PGA Tour(R), Champions Tour, and Web.com Tour(R) as well as LPGA and USGA events. Based in the U.K., NEP Visions has more than 25 years of experience and expertise creating broadcast facilities for major events in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, South America, and the Caribbean.

