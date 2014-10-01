Neil Portnow, President/CEO of The Recording Academy® to Give Friday’s Opening Keynote at AES137 Convention

New York, NY — On Friday, October 10, 2014, the 137th Audio Engineering Society Convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles will feature a keynote address by Neil Portnow, President/CEO of The Recording Academy® (internationally known for the GRAMMY Awards®), which includes The Academy's Producers & Engineers Wing® (P&E Wing), composed of more than 5,500 producers, engineers, remixers, manufacturers, technologists, and other related music recording industry professionals. Taking place from 12 – 1 p.m. in Special Events Room #403, Portnow's presentation will discuss how The Academy and its P&E Wing — via education and dialog — address the challenges and opportunities currently facing recording professionals, as well as targeted advocacy initiatives The Academy is developing to address some of these concerns.

During the course of his career, Neil Portnow has become a leading figure in the music and recording industry, liaising with music makers, corporate executives, political figures and worldwide brands. He has served as President of The Recording Academy since December 2002, and was named President/CEO in September 2007. As President/CEO, Portnow works closely with The Academy's Board of Trustees and its Chair, local Academy Chapter boards, as well as The Academy’s senior management team to advance The Academy’s goals and mission — including the creative and strategic vision and operations of The Academy and its related entities (the GRAMMY Awards®, the Producers & Engineers Wing, The Latin Recording Academy®). He also serves as President/CEO of The Academy's charitable affiliates, MusiCares® and the GRAMMY Foundation®, and he is Chair of the Board of The GRAMMY Museum® at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles. He represents The Academy to its constituents, to its partners, and to music fans, and serves as an industry leader on issues relating to the music industry — including participation in national caucuses, conferences, roundtables and keynotes; and key domestic and international industry-related organizations. And in keeping with The Academy's position as an advocate for its constituents, Portnow develops and manages strategic advocacy positions at the national, state and local levels — both governmental and within music and its related industries.

For information on how you can get your FREE Exhibits-Plus badge (pre-registration required), as well as further Registration, Hotel, and Technical Program information, visit the AES137 webpage at http://www.aes.org/events/137/.