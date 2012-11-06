Haivision Makito(TM) and HyperStream(TM) Live Win Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards

MONTREAL and CHICAGO -- Nov. 6, 2012 -- Haivision today announced that both its Makito(TM) encoder and HyperStream(TM) Live streaming solution were selected as Streaming Media Magazine 2012 Readers' Choice Award winners. Makito received top honors in the Live Hardware Encoder category, while HyperStream Live was selected as Best Multi-Screen/OTT Solution for Content Publishers.

"This year we've made significant advancements to our full range of Internet streaming solutions, with a focus on simplifying the broadcasting of extremely high quality ABR video over the Internet," said Peter Maag, chief marketing officer at Haivision. "The end result is that our solutions provide highly streamlined processes for the delivery of rich media experiences to any platform. It is extremely gratifying that our efforts have been recognized not only by the readers of Streaming Media magazine, but also by the magazine's panel of streaming media experts when Haivision was recently named one of the Top 100 Companies That Matter the Most in Online Video."

The Live Hardware Encoder category recognizes top hardware products specifically designed for live encoding. Renowned for its incredible performance, extremely low encoding latency of 55 milliseconds, and multiple stream output capabilities now including RTMP, the popular Makito H.264 1080p60 encoder appliance won yet another award this year.

The Multi-Screen/OTT Solution for Content Publishers category honors end-to-end solutions for distributing on multiple devices. Haivision's HyperStream Live streaming service won in this category for its ability to allow content distributors to easily deliver high-quality video over the Internet to any popular mobile device. HyperStream Live is a pay-per-use live cloud transcoding software as a service (SaaS) enabling simplified, adaptive delivery of source video content to set-top boxes, desktops, and mobile devices over the public Internet, requiring minimal uplink bandwidth from the source location. Automating the power of KulaByte(TM) cloud transcoding and CDN connectivity, HyperStream Live allows content providers to deliver media to global audiences easily with a simplified and automated process that moves workflows to the cloud.

More than 350 products were nominated in this year's Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards, with almost 58,000 votes cast. The winners were announced on Oct. 31 at the Streaming Media West Conference held in Los Angeles.

About Haivision

Haivision delivers advanced technology for streaming, recording, managing, and distributing secure IP video and interactive media within the enterprise, education, medical/healthcare, and federal/military markets. Haivision is a private company based in Montreal and Chicago, with technical excellence centers in Beaverton, Ore.; Austin, Texas; and Hamburg, Germany. With a global sales and support organization, Haivision distributes its products through value-added resellers, system integrators, distributors, and OEMs worldwide. More information is available at www.haivision.com.

