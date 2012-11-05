Oxygen DCT Launches A Next Generation Premium Quality 7.67" OLED Field Production Monitor

Following extensive market research and product development, Oxygen DCT has launched a new 'next generation', premium quality 7.67" OLED (organic light emitting diode) field production monitor for studio, outside broadcast, satellite news, engineering and field production.

Picture quality derived from the propriety CM (colour management) technology engine gives outstanding rich colours, deep black detail and a colourimetry closely emulating legacy CRT monitors. As part of the company's highly successful Evolution Pro P3 production monitor series, this latest introduction has the largest OLED screen (7.67"), the highest resolution display with 1280x800 pixels and widest colour gamut of 110% thus achieving premium level status. Whilst it has exceptional features and facilities it is priced highly competitively at £1721, which is 35% lower cost than other equivalent models available today.

The new monitor has been designed to fulfil a wide range of applications for sports broadcasting to studio based production and field shooting. It therefore incorporates the widest range of connectivity with two 3G/HD/SD-SDI and HDMI input for up to 1080 50p and 60p signals and both composite, YUV analogue inputs. There are also audio inputs and outputs, together with a headphone socket for on screen audio metering.

In today's world with an ever increasing and diverse range of cameras, it has become important to be able to accommodate the individual needs of each cameras set up. This Evolution Pro P3 monitor addresses these with luminance exposure checking, video range check, peaking for focus assist, waveform and vector display in addition to histogram and multiple zoom functions with pixel to pixel native HD signal display for checking back focus. There are 6 recording and playback modes for Sony, Canon and Nikon DSLR cameras and a unique, integrated HDMI to SDI converter, allowing a DSLR to be viewed on larger picture monitors. The automatic luminance control adjust the brightness of the monitors display according to the location's light levels and a proximity sensor aids shot framing.

Additional practical facilities include a V lock battery mount, a battery level indicator which warns when the battery is about to run out and horizontal and vertical flip modes mean that this monitor can be mounted in the most acute positions. Whilst robustly contracted for field use, the Evolution Pro P3 OLED is also one of the lightest at just 1.3kg.

There are 10 different models in the Evolution Pro P3 production series monitors, from 5" to 17" including models with on board recording to SD-HC cards. This latest model capitalises on Oxygen DCT’s experience and user feedback with premium picture quality, large screen and premium facilities yet is one of the most affordable 7" models available today.

About Oxygen DCT:

Oxygen DCT is a broadcasts systems solutions provider with a deep knowledge and understanding of the broadcast and professional media markets. This dynamic organisation has amassed in just over five years, a very extensive and comprehensive products portfolio of over 3000 carefully designed broadcast and production products that represent the pinnacle of engineering excellence. Oxygen DCT was the first company in the broadcast industry to fully implement online facilities for its customers and its unique, comprehensive online ordering facility automatically configures equipment systems for customers, saving time and provides industry professionals with the convenience of immediate online pricing. The 'one-stop-shop' website caters for the smallest requirements whilst also allowing users to prepare their own quotes and place orders online with immediate order confirmation. Oxygen DCT also provides advice, support and expertise as part of its ‘life cycle’ care scheme, ensuring that customers are fully serviced throughout their career life cycles.

