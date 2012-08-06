Triveni Digital to Address Audio Loudness Issues at the Caribbean Cable and Telecommunications Association Conference

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Aug. 6, 2012 -- Triveni Digital today announced that Charley Hamilton, the company's senior sales engineer, will address the audio loudness issues in a presentation to be given at the 2012 Caribbean Cable and Telecommunications Association (CCTA) Conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico. On August 16 at 9:00 a.m., Hamilton will provide attendees with a strategy for how to monitor and analyze the loudness of their DTV streams successfully based on industry specifications, such as the United States Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act.

"Inconsistent loudness levels between television programming and commercials have garnered so many viewer complaints that service providers must now adhere to a stringent series of guidelines and standards designed to minimize audio-level discrepancies," said Hamilton. "During my presentation, I will identify the challenges that telecommunications providers face in maintaining compliance with the CALM Act and offer an approach for how to ensure a more reliable and seamless television experience."

Hamilton has several years of experience in engineering management positions. Prior to joining Triveni Digital, he worked as an account manager at broadcast systems integration firm MegaHertz Broadcast Systems. Before this, he held field engineer positions at Adelphia and Arcom Digital. Hamilton also has experience working as a headend manager for Time Warner Cable and served as an avionics technician for the U.S. Navy. He has a Bachelor of Science from Eastern Kentucky University.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/Hamilton.zip

