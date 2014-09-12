Facilis and Archiware Join Forces to Showcase P5 Data Management Software Integration with TerraBlock and SyncBlock

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.E08 –Today, shared storage provider Facilis Technology and data management solution developer Archiware announced at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2014 in Amsterdam that they've teamed up to bring Archiware's P5 suite of software to Facilis' TerraBlock Shared Storage and SyncBlock disk and tape-based backup and archive systems. The newly-developed integration facilitates an intuitive, flexible and efficient end-to-end workflow for storage, synchronization, backup and archival.

TerraBlock is Facilis’ multi-platform, high-capacity shared storage solution that facilitates highly collaborative workflows in post production and content creation environments. Supporting 8/16Gbps Fiber Channel and 1/10Gbps Ethernet through the Facilis Shared File System, TerraBlock delivers advanced performance with industry-standard creative applications. P5 is Archiware’s data management solution that enables creative professionals to synchronize, backup and archive media in heterogeneous environments.

“After testing the products in an integrated workflow, we were impressed by the results. The integration gives TerraBlock and Archiware users intuitive new features and functionality that extend their creative workflows,” said Archiware Business Development Manager Dr. Marc Batschkus. “Facilities using TerraBlock also now have the option to add SyncBlock hardware and more easily build a central repository for their work that they can repurpose in the future as needed.”

“By teaming up with Archiware, we’ve enabled TerraBlock users to better manage disk-based nearline and tape libraries with full LTFS interoperability, directly attached to the shared storage server. Administrators can manage and track finalized projects, and enhance data resiliency through scheduled system backups,” shared James McKenna, VP of Marketing, Facilis Technology. “With most camera masters being delivered on volatile media, replication is now a requirement. P5 gives us the opportunity to keep replicated media closer to the tier 1 virtual volumes, where it can be restored in a hurry from managed indexes if needed.”

A live, integrated workflow with TerraBlock, SyncBlock and Archiware's P5 solution will be on display at Facilis' IBC 2014 booth (Hall 7, Stand E.08) in the Facilis Partner Solutions Area. For more information about Facilis, TerraBlock and SyncBlock, visit the company at IBC 2014 or see www.facilis.com.

About Facilis Technology

Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds affordable, high-capacity, turnkey shared storage and archiving solutions for post production and content creation professionals working in the film, television, education and audiovisual markets. Its production-proven solutions are fast and intuitive – making it easier for creative professionals to collaborate and work more efficiently. Flexible, scalable and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis’ products blend seamlessly into any studio environment – boutique, mid-size or large – and have been installed in more than 2000 facilities worldwide. http://facilis.com/

About Archiware

Headquartered in Munich, Germany, and privately held, Archiware is a manufacturer of data management software for backup, synchronization and archiving. Archiware P5 software is platform independent and aimed primarily at media and production companies. The latest product line includes P5 Synchronize, P5 Backup, P5 Back2Go and P5 Archive. For more information, visit www.archiware.com

