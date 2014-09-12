IBC 2014: Facilis Delivers TerraBlock Integration for NewTek Multi-Camera Live Video Production Tools

Joins NewTek Developer Network to Bring Advanced Shared Storage Capabilities to TriCaster and 3Play Customers

Amsterdam, Netherlands, IBC Conference Stand 7.E08 (September 12, 2014) –At the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2014 in Amsterdam, Facilis Technology announced that it has aligned with NewTek to provide TerraBlock shared storage support for NewTek's TriCaster multi-camera live video production systems, as well as its 3Play integrated sports solutions. As a result of the collaboration, Facilis is now part of the expanding NewTek Developer Network, affording NewTek customers the flexibility to record and play out multiple live-streams simultaneously, using an industry-leading multi-platform, high-capacity shared storage server that supports both 8/16Gbps Fibre Channel and 1/10Gbps Ethernet.

TerraBlock 6.0 has been tested on the TriCaster 860 model, and the full complement of eight capture streams of HD 4:2:2 video can be accommodated on a TerraBlock 24EX/16 or 24D system over the standard 1Gb connection. When using a 24D system, a total of 32 streams of 4:2:2 capture can be achieved with concurrent playout streams.

“TerraBlock is an affordable, complementary shared storage solution for TriCaster and 3Play, delivering tremendous performance, and ease of use,” said Michael Kornet, executive vice president of Business Development for NewTek. “Together our products offer a well-rounded solution for managing the most complex live production and post workflows.”

“NewTek offers very compelling multi-camera production solutions for international broadcasters. With TerraBlock gaining momentum worldwide, there’s never been a better time for us to come together to bring our customers this functionality,” shared James McKenna, VP Marketing, Facilis Technology. “This integration offers a perfect solution for quickly ingesting and streaming high-res footage in multi-camera live production environments, all in real-time directly from TerraBlock shared storage.”

Visitors to Facilis' IBC 2014 stand can check out an integrated workflow with TerraBlock and NewTek's TriCaster 860 in the Facilis Partner Solutions Area. For more information about Facilis and TerraBlock, visit www.facilis.com or stand 7.E08 at IBC 2014.

About Facilis Technology

Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds affordable, high-capacity, turnkey shared storage and archiving solutions for post production and content creation professionals working in the film, television, education and audiovisual markets. Its production-proven solutions are fast and intuitive – making it easier for creative professionals to collaborate and work more efficiently. Flexible, scalable and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis’ products blend seamlessly into any studio environment – boutique, mid-size or large – and have been installed in more than 2000 facilities worldwide. http://facilis.com

###