HARMAN’s Studer ‘Expands Infinity’ With New Vista V Digital Console

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands – At IBC 2014, HARMAN’s Studer is adding to the immense power of its Vista X digital console with the next step in processing power and intuitive functionality, the Studer Vista V. The new 52-fader Vista V is based on the same Quad Star technology as its predecessor the Vista X, but in a more compact footprint ideal for smaller studios, OB trucks and large live productions.

The Vista V features a built-in meter bridge, high-quality motorized faders, and a sophisticated, built-in Dynamic Automation system with DAW remote control. The console is fully surround-sound capable, with versatile panning and monitoring functionality.

At the heart of the Vista V is the Infinity Core, which uses CPU-based processors to deliver an unprecedented 800+ audio channels with superb sonic quality, and more than 5,000 inputs and outputs. The use of CPU-based processors suggests exciting possibilities for scaling up to even larger channel counts, and for running third-party algorithms. Being able to program in high-level languages like C++ speeds up the time of implementing new features—never possible when using DSPs and FPGA processing technology.



Infinity Core provides 12 high-capacity A-Link ports (1,536 channels per port) for D23m I/O integration or direct connection into routing systems from Artel, Evertz, Riedel and more. The Vista V also offers easy integration into most AoIP networks used in broadcast like Dante and Livewire, and AES67.

The Vista V with Quad Star technology uses four processors to achieve aviation-standard levels of redundancy in the control surface, while CPU-based DSP makes it viable to provide two completely independent DSP cores running in parallel with instant changeover, without a single sample of audio dropout.

The Vista V also comes replete with VistaMix, Studer’s proprietary automated microphone mixing algorithm, based on gain sharing ideal for simplifying the mixing task at multi-contributor events like game shows, debates etc.. VistaMix removes the need for an operator to manually adjust all the faders all the time, leaving the microphones of talking participants open, while closing the microphones of silent participants in order to reduce spill and background noise. As VistaMix runs directly on the core, no external boxes are needed.

Vista V mixing engineers are freed from the burden of complex mental mapping, thanks to Studer’s revolutionary Vistonics™ interface, which builds Vista V’s rotary controls and buttons directly into the flat screen displays, providing visual feedback exactly where you operate. Each audio function is always associated with the same colour, e.g. red for EQ and filters, green for dynamics, and so on.



FaderGlow™ combines with assignable channel naming to further reduce stress by illuminating each fader in the colour relating to the relevant Vistonics function, creating an instant overview of console status. Studer’s new Spill Zone feature enables users to line up a group’s contributing channels with the press of just one button. FaderGlow then identifies their affiliation assigning the appropriate illumination.

The Vista V also features a built-in, high-class Loudness meter. The large-scale bargraph meter monitors every channel from mono to surround, plus a history display of up to the last 50 seconds of audio to capture any annoying clicks and overloads that are so hard to find in a multi-mic live show.

Built into the Vista V is the BSS DPR-901 Dynamic EQ Plug-In, assignable to any channel as desired and running directly on the Infinity Core. In addition, up to six Lexicon PCM96 Surround high-quality reverb processors can be connected with their parameters stored in the mixer’s snap shots and accessible directly from the Vistonics interface.



The Vista V also allows users to connect up to four Soundcraft Realtime Racks, providing access to Universal Audio’s (UAD) huge Plug-In library assignable on up to 64 Insert-Channels where their parameters are stored and managed directly in the Mixer’s CUE-List automation.



HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets premier audio, visual, infotainment and integrated control solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon® and Mark Levinson ®, the Company is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 16,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia and reported sales of $5.3 billion for the twelve months ended June 30, 2014.