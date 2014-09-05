TMD Integrates Wohler RadiantGrid Technology With Mediaflex Application Suite

Wohler's File-Based Media Transformation Technology Brings Power, Speed, and Scalability to Transcoding Processes Within Mediaflex Workflow

SAN FRANCISCO -- Sept. 4, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that TransMedia Dynamics (TMD) has integrated Wohler's RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) into its Mediaflex(TM) media asset management (MAM) product to support high-performance file-based transcoding, including standards conversion for international program exchange. Through this technology integration, TMD is positioned to offer its customers, the benefits of Wohler's powerful RadiantGrid technology in media transformation and processing workflows.

"RadiantGrid is known for employing some very clever techniques to enable rapid high-volume transcoding without compromising quality," said Carlton Smith, chief product officer at TMD. "By wrapping this technology into our Mediaflex product, we enable existing and future customers to take advantage of these valuable capabilities as they prepare content for delivery."

Mediaflex is a modular suite of business software applications designed to go beyond traditional digital and MAM systems to deliver an integrated solution incorporating comprehensive business and operational workflow management. The application suite enables organizations to manage the life cycle of media content, supporting processes including creation, digitization, repurposing, enrichment, delivery, publishing, and archiving.

Wohler's RadiantGrid technology leverages TrueGrid(TM) file-based processing to manage and accelerate the performance of multiple simultaneous tasks across multiple machines in a media transformation process that is simpler, faster, and dramatically more efficient than alternative solutions. For users of TMD's Mediaflex application suite, the transcoding functionality offered by RadiantGrid is a seamless and highly valuable element of the overall workflow.

"TMD provides robust forward-looking solutions to some of the world's foremost media companies, and our RadiantGrid technology offers the scalability and media-processing speed that are critical for such users," said Craig Newbury, vice president sales, Wohler. "Given the strength of these solutions working together, we are looking forward to many successful deployments of RadiantGrid within the Mediaflex suite."

Further information about Wohler and its products is available at www.wohler.com.

About TMD

TMD is a global leader focused on designing and delivering media and content management solutions and associated services to the global media, broadcast and archive sectors. Headquartered in Aylesbury UK the company's Mediaflex software applications provide a platform for the management of both traditional physical media, such as film and video tape, as well as digital content. TMD's global reach includes office locations in the USA and Australia. For additional information on TMD products and services, please visit www.tmd.tv.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product, and it continues today through the company's continued development of unique solutions that span the baseband, stream, and file-based domains and include advanced monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications; solutions for IP monitoring, encoding, and decoding; and the award-winning RadiantGrid(TM) platform for efficient file-based content transformation and distribution. Together, Wohler's advanced, cost-effective confidence monitoring and media transformation products ensure high-quality production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

