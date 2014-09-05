FSR Increase Marketing Efforts With Promotion of Donnell S. Johnson to Executive Position

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, an industry-leading manufacturer of products for the Pro AV market, is pleased to announce the promotion of Donnell S. Johnson to the position of marketing manager. Jan Sandri, FSR president, announced the details from the company’s headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ, noting that in his new role, Johnson is responsible for creating an initiative for expanding and strengthening the company’s brand image on both a corporate and product level.

In his new position, Johnson will oversee the functions of the company’s marketing team, as well as all phases of on-site tradeshow management from pre-convention thru the completion of the move-out, expand the company’s Web and print content development, manage FSR’s SEO campaign with Google Analytics (optimized Website links, keywords, Meta tags, etc.), continue to extend the company’s strong, visible social media presence and develop concepts with viral potential, and plan and execute a series of email campaigns.

“Donnell has been with FSR since 2009, and has been working hard to continuously find new ways to expand our marketing efforts, from print to web and digital initiatives. We are quite pleased to extend Donnell’s role even further here at the company so that he can continue to develop new marketing programs and campaigns,” said Sandri.

Johnson has spent most of his professional career growing with FSR, starting at the company as a corporate intern and most recently, assistant manager global communications. He holds a Bachelors of Marketing degree from Berkeley College.

“I am honored to take on the role of marketing manager with such a well-respected company as FSR,” says Johnson. “I have been working with an outstanding team of people for the past five years and feel proud of the high-quality products we develop; it just makes the job so much easier. This move will allow me to continue to expand FSR’s marketing initiatives as well as focus on the company’s digital marketing efforts from social media growth to email campaigns. It is definitely a challenge I’m up for.”

