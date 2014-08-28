Digigram to Feature New MADI Option on LX-IP RAVENNA PCIe Sound Card at IBC2014

Optical MADI Interface Facilitates and Accelerates Studios' Shift From Synchronous Audio Toward More Flexible, Less Costly IP Audio

MONTBONNOT, France -- Aug. 26, 2014 -- At IBC2014, Digigram will highlight a new optical Multichannel Audio Digital Interface (MADI) option for the company's LX-IP RAVENNA PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) sound card. With the MADI option on its LX-IP dual-port RAVENNA/AES67 sound card, Digigram provides connectivity that helps to ease the industry's migration from synchronous audio (MADI) to IP audio (RAVENNA/AES67) in the studio environment.

"The industry's move from costly proprietary equipment and standards toward commercial off-the-shelf, IT-based systems running common media-oriented IT protocols is not just inevitable, but well underway," said Pascal Malgouyard, head of product marketing at Digigram. "While IP audio has revolutionized connections between the studio and other locations, it has not yet taken hold within the studio. However, the RAVENNA technology and new AES67 standard address key audio-over-IP (AoIP) interoperability issues, thus opening the door to IP audio in the studio environment. By adding an AES10 MADI option to our LX-IP RAVENNA sound card, we make it easy for users to accelerate their own transition from legacy synchronous digital audio to IP audio and, in turn, begin taking advantage of its many uses and cost benefits."

The new MADI option facilitates a seamless shift to IP audio by supporting use of the LX-IP RAVENNA sound card in a synchronous audio environment to connect up to 64/64 I/O MADI channels from/to the host PC and from/to RAVENNA/AES67 AoIP equipment. Because the Digigram sound card includes an embedded routing matrix, users can make a direct connection -- with no latency -- between RAVENNA/AES67 streams and MADI channels, whether for monitoring purposes, redundancy, or simply creating a bridge between the MADI and IP audio realms.

Users realize the card's valuable dual interface capabilities without any change to the familiar application used to manage the card. Control of the Digigram card is straightforward, thanks to its full compatibility with the industry-standard EMBER+ protocol.

The new Digigram card will be shipping by the end of 2014. In the meantime, it will be available for demonstrations on the Digigram IBC2014 stand (8.C51).

More information about Digigram and the company's products is available at www.digigram.com

About Digigram

Positioned at the convergence of professional audio and video with IT, Digigram offers IP-based solutions that enable users worldwide to increase their competitiveness through change.

The company's products enable the reliable capture, production and delivery of high-quality audio and video over IP networks. Its innovative IP audio codecs, professional sound cards, and audio processing software are used by thousands of journalists, broadcasters, and audio engineers worldwide. Digigram's all-IP video product line provides advanced contribution and distribution solutions to broadcast, IPTV, Web TV, and OTT operators. The company also delivers key audio/video technologies and OEM solutions to software vendors and manufacturers.

For more than 25 years, through constant innovation and the development of fruitful partnerships, Digigram has been influential in energizing the industry, raising standards, and pushing forward technological development.

Further information on Digigram and its product portfolio is available at www.digigram.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Digigram/Digigram-LX-IP_Ravenna.jpg

Photo Caption: LX-IP RAVENNA PCIe(R) Sound Card