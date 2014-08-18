TMD Strengthens Management Team

Promotions boost capabilities as the business increases its leadership in asset management and workflow

TMD, a leading supplier of asset management and workflow solutions for broadcasters, content owners and audiovisual archives, has restructured its senior management team. The changes are designed to create greater agility in both delivering major projects and developing new products aligned with developments in digital asset management and media archiving.

Carlton Smith, currently TMD’s chief technology officer, is to take up the newly-created position of chief product officer. In this role he will oversee the strategic development of the portfolio, as well as overseeing marketing. Smith will continue to be based in the TMD office in Canberra, Australia, and will maintain close ties with users in the Asia-Pacific region.

Taking on the role of CTO is Jon Maynard, currently chief architect. He will have the task of defining future technology directions, as well as overseeing their development. Tony Taylor and Justin Elkerton continue in their board roles as CEO and COO respectively.

Replacing Maynard as chief architect is another internal promotion, Alex Sibilev. He now has responsibility for the delivery of new features and functionality in Mediaflex and i-mediaflex.

“These are important changes for our company,” said Tony Taylor, CEO and chairman of TMD. “Technology is moving at a pace, and we have to have the agility to respond quickly to new challenges and new opportunities. What is really pleasing is that we can fill these key roles by promoting from within: that tells me we have been building an excellent team with strength and depth. Our business has grown significantly over the last 12 months, and we have expanded the management team to provide the resources for continuing growth.”

There are also promotions in the European delivery team, with Ashley Frazer now promoted to project manager team leader. Project managers Nigel Thomas and Ben Cousens will report to Frazer, and together they will manage key accounts in Europe. In the North American office, John Buszinski takes on the role of both pre and post sales support, with Paulo A. Martinez becoming sales manager for the Americas.

TMD is exhibiting at IBC2014 (Amsterdam, 12 – 16 September) on stand number 2.C58. TMD and RTE, winners of the IBC 2013 Innovation Award for Content Management, will present “RTE One Year On” – How the Successful Implementation of TMD’s MAM System has Transformed Business Operations”, at the Content Everywhere-Workflow Solutions Conference on 15 September at 15.30.