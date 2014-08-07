Prism Sound Shows New Audio Products at IBC 2014

Prism Sound will be attending this year's IBC convention (8.E34) with a range of new audio products aimed at post production and broadcaster engineers.

The company's family of audio interfaces has been extended to include Titan and Atlas, both of which will be on show for the first time in Europe.

Titan and Atlas are multi-channel audio interfaces offering recording professionals ultimate quality analogue and digital I/O for Mac or Windows PC at sample rates up to 192kHz via a simple USB interface. In addition to a USB host interface, both units feature the new MDIO interface expansion slot, which can be used to expand its connectivity, for example by adding a direct connection to Pro Tools|HDX systems.

Titan has four microphone inputs, while Atlas has eight and is aimed at multitrack recording applications. Both are designed with Prism Sound's latest and award-winning CleverClox clocking technology.

At IBC 2014, Prism Sound will also be showing the latest upgrade to its acclaimed SADiE 6 software, the audio recorder and editor of choice by countless national broadcasters. This new version delivers even greater benefits to the mastering community thanks to the inclusion of a brand new toolset for today's 'digital download' age.

New features include WAV Master, which allows users to create WAV files for an entire album using PQ marks to define the start and end of the WAV file for each album track. Track Titles, Artist Name and other information is automatically incorporated into these files. Prism Sound has also introduced a new high quality Sample Rate conversion algorithm and ensured that resolution changes can be applied during the bounce process used to create WAV files.

The new version of SADiE 6 now caters for engineers who want to work with Broadcast WAV (BWF) files, which incorporate ISRC data. An ISRC in BWF feature is included in SADiE's WAV Master option and is in the SADIE version 6.1 update as part of the 'Mastering Suite' and 'Sound Suite' packs.

Finally, SADiE has enhanced video support for BlackMagic Design Decklink cards, as well as timecode support on SADiE Native systems where the ASIO audio hardware used supports timecode functionality.

Finally, Prism Sound is showing its full range of Test & Measurement solutions, including the versatile dScope Series III Audio Analyzer. This award-winning unit features a freely-available test suite that can be used to evaluate the performance and compliance of any loudness meter on the market and ensure that a chosen product can deliver both ATSC and ITU BS.1770 compliance.

To find out more about the Prism Sound/SADiE range and to demo the new Titan and Atlas interfaces, please visit stand 8.E34.

