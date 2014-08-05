Plura Broadcast Inc. Establishes New European Subsidiary

PHOENIX — Plura Broadcast, Inc., a global manufacturer of high-performance digital broadcast and video production solutions, is preparing for a busy IBC2014 (RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, September 12-16, Stand 8.B73) with the formation of Plura Europe GmbH. The new subsidiary is a core part of the company’s growth strategy across international regions, bringing the company closer to its customers and dealers in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Ray Kalo, President and CEO of Plura Broadcast, has been appointed as Managing Director of Plura Europe GmbH. The company will announce a second executive appointment later this month. That executive will be based in Plura Europe GmbH’s office in Wuppertal, Germany, opening in September. By establishing headquarters and local product assembly in Germany, Plura Europe GmbH will also minimize costs for customers, eliminating tariff codes and customs complications associated with product importing and exporting.

According to Kalo, the formation of Plura Europe GmbH is the first step in a strategic plan to boost the company’s presence in Europe and surrounding regions. Initially, the company will emphasize the unrivaled I/O connectivity options of Plura monitors, which are ideal for the fiber-rich architectures common in mobile trucks and fixed playout centers across Europe and surrounding regions. However, the company is also well-versed in test and measurement equipment and software, character/template-driven graphics generators, and other broadcast and production solutions that have established Plura Broadcast as a leading supplier across the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region.

“On the technology side, Plura products and solutions offer a wide range of diversity and flexibility for broadcasters worldwide that solve the problems of connectivity limitations in signal monitoring,” said Kalo. “From a business perspective, the formation of Plura Europe GmbH will strengthen our means of customer engagement across many unique business cultures, which will improve our depth as a global operation. We will also better serve our customers in Europe and neighboring regions by bringing local sales, marketing and technical support initiatives closer to their operational bases.”

ABOUT Plura Europe GmbH

Plura is a leading global manufacturer of a wide range of high-performance multi-function HD and SD LCD video monitors (up to 70") and equipment engineered specially for digital broadcast and professional video production. Plura products offer an incomparable feature set, superior picture quality and extraordinary value and reliability. Plura Europe GmbH is known for truly affordable high-end features built upon core technology. The company’s solutions include studio and portable video monitors, test and measurement equipment and software, character/template-driven graphics generators, and digital signage systems.

