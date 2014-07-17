Growing TMD Appoints Strategic New Hires at US Operation

TransMedia Dynamics (TMD), the leading provider of media asset management systems for digital and physical assets, has appointed two new strategic hires in its US operation in response to customer demand.

Kim Vela-Walker has recently joined TMD as a Business Analyst in the US Austin, Texas office. This new role focuses on understanding business needs and how TMD’s highly customisable Mediaflex™ software can be tailored for each customers’ business, to achieve maximum efficiencies. Vela-Walker will work with clients to understand and document existing business processes and future client needs as well as exploring solutions to meet our customers’ needs, verify client requirements are incorporated into the system design as specified and develop functional specifications to support required modifications.

Vela-Walker gained several years’ experience in asset management with her previous company, AssetWorks. She has a range of skills including analysis, requirements gathering, testing and training, and many years of business and technical support experience understanding full software development lifecycle.

Also in the US, Paulo Martinez joined TMD as a Project Manager with a wealth of experience in the broadcast industry, most recently with Versadial Solutions in California. He is a highly respected and accomplished industry veteran with solid ties to Latin America’s broadcast community. Previously, Martinez served in high-level sales and engineering positions for Odetics Broadcast, Encoda-Harris, Sundance Digital and Avid Technology and MC Consulting Latin America, where he was responsible for identifying workflow solutions, designing complex automation systems and providing technical assistance. Martinez will continue to serve TMD’s existing customers as well as increase TMD’s client base across the Latin Americas.

“These new appointments are a direct response to our expansion in North America and our future plans for South America,” said Jo Sims, US General Manager, TMD. “The need for a media asset management solution like Mediaflex, comprising a modular suite of business software applications to manage digital & physical media has never been greater. We are confident that the technical skills, industry knowledge and professionalism of our new recruits will help our clients benefit from our solutions and reach our company goals.”