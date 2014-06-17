Eleven New Broadcast and Cinematography Manufacturers Join the Growing Ranks of Adorama Vendors

Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, is now carrying 11 new manufacturer lines, adding some of the industry’s most renowned brands to the impressive lineup. New cinematography and broadcast products available for purchase through Adorama’s corporate, government and education sales channels, as well as online and in-store through the Adorama Pro department include:

Tektronix

Tektronix is a leading supplier of test and measurement equipment. Products include theWFM5200 Waveform Monitor, which offers uncompromised, sharp monitoring quality and portability, weighing less than three kilograms. Suitable for space-constrained environments, it provides an ideal solution for basic video and audio monitoring needs in a convenient 3RU half-rack short depth form factor.

Cineo

Cineo utilizes the latest advancement in lighting science, Remote Phosphor Technology (RPT), in the TruColor® series to eliminate color-accuracy issues, resulting in a continuous linear spectrum unlike any other digital light developed for image capture. The WFM5200 Waveform Monitor is now available from Adorama for only 6730 USD. Cineo’s TruColor HS Luminaire Production Light Fixture represents the brand’s sought-after qualities. It is the first color-accurate digital soft source designed specifically to meet the strict standards of motion picture and broadcast production.

Freefly

Freefly represents the intersection of art and technology, inventing solutions to allow unrestricted camera movement. The MOVI M5 Digital 3-Axis Gyro-Stabilized Handheld Camera Stabilizer incorporates a gimbal 100% custom designed in-house by an engineering team to allow for a high performance IMU and brushless direct drive system. Creating the gimbal from scratch allowed Freefly to precisely execute vision for the next generation of stabilized camera gimbals.

Cineped

Cineped is the birthplace of the Next Generation Tripod, a revolutionary camera stabilizer that provides a whole new production value to filming. Become an expert at camera movement simply by pushing, pulling, sliding, turning and swinging the camera for a new perspective. The tripod’s precise camera movement allows for timeless quality and visual variety that leaves Cineped unparalleled in the filming industry.

Bright Tangerine

Bright Tangerine was born in 2009 out of a desire to create great tools for cinematographers, tools that would make lives easier by reimagining existing products with revolutionary new features. Bright Tangerine offers products such as the Misfit Kit 2, designed to be ultra compact and lightweight, yet has the field of view to cover wide lenses. Combining adjustable lightweight flags with 2-stage to 3-stage flexibility, Misfit retains the simplicity of a clamp-on matte box and adds a range of innovative features.

Wally Dolly

The Wally Dolly is a portable, perfectly weighted camera dolly that can be set up in no time at all. It’s the perfect balance for getting the shot without taking all day to set it up, or being too flimsy to use when outside and off the pavement. Wally Dolly offers several different kits and a variety of accessories to meet every portable dolly need.

Ikegami

Ikegami is a Japanese manufacturer of professional and broadcast television equipment, especially professional video cameras, both for electronic newsgathering and studio use. The24” Full HD HDTV/SDTV Multi-Format LCD Color Monitor is designed specifically for professional editing workstations and broadcast studios. The monitor offers a plethora of features to make the process from acquisition all the way to delivery as smooth as possible. Additionally, its modular design allows for additional input boards to be added and removed depending on your specific needs.

Transvideo

Transvideo creates groundbreaking equipment for film and digital cinematography. They offer products such as the Rainbow HD 7” On-Board Monitor, a slim and rugged model with precision-machined aluminum housing. It also features an anti-reflective glass protecting the screen and high quality connectors. The regular model featuring 450Nits is suggested for studios and interiors as well as low budget applications.

Middle Atlantic

Middle Atlantic has manufactured exceptional support and protection products to mount integrated AV systems in residential, commercial, broadcast and security applications since 1979. Their 59” Video Desk is capable of supporting the industry’s most popular mixers, offering many possible configurations and remaining reliable over a lifetime of use due to its graphite laminate top and sturdy steel tube legs.

Hive Lighting

Hive specializes in lighting products that are hardworking and seamless as a colony itself. Their first “open face” style lighting solution, the Bee Plasma Flood, uses only 276 watts to produce virtually no heat in the beam while still delivering high-quality output that is comparable to any conventional fixture. The Bee has a 100-degree field, with a unique reflector system that creates a bell curve of output distribution. The result is a floodlight that can throw great distances, cast a sharp single shadow and also function as a soft source with diffusion.

Autocue

Autocue has produced broadcasting solutions since 1955 and isknown worldwide for its service and dependability. One such solution, the QTV Starter Series iPad Teleprompter Package, is a complete kit designed to transform your iPad into a professional, on-camera teleprompter for use on-location or in the field. Able to be positioned in either portrait or landscape mode, the iPad fits easily into a custom-made, fully adjustable mounting plate complete with the same wide angle hood and hardware found in Autocue’s larger professional packages.

