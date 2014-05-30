VIVA+ DTH Service Chooses Thomson Video Networks' ViBE VS7000 Multi-Screen System to Transmit FIFA World Cup 2014 to Indonesian Fans

RENNES, France -- May 29, 2014 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced that new Indonesian direct-to-home (DTH) satellite service VIVA+ has installed a ViBE(TM) VS7000 multi-screen video system in order to bring this summer's FIFA World Cup 2014 to pay-TV viewers in Indonesia. A World Cup 2014 licensed broadcaster, VIVA+ launched its first product, Ultimate World Cup TV, in April. Football fans in Indonesia will be able to enjoy all 64 main games for the event on nine Ultimate World Cup channels, two of which will be HD quality. The ViBE VS7000 will serve as a global DTH and over-the-top (OTT) platform for VIVA+'s pay-TV application, with a solution for ad insertion to generate extra ad revenue.

"The architecture designed by Thomson Video Networks in coordination with our team is a perfect match with our expectations for a pure IP system," said David Khim, CEO of VIVA+. "With the ViBE VS7000 for compression, Sapphire for ad insertion, and the NetProcessor for multiplexing and scrambling, our entire workflow is fully IP-based while keeping advanced features such as audio loudness control. In addition, the Thomson platform significantly simplifies our operations because this convergent system encodes our channels simultaneously in VBR for pay TV and ABR for OTT."

The ViBE VS7000 system gives VIVA+ a completely integrated IP in/out platform with advanced capabilities for compression and value-added features such as Audio Loudness Control, subtitle burn-in, and crawling text. As part of the system, VIVA+ installed a complement of other Thomson Video Networks video compression solutions, including a ViBE CP6000 contribution platform, a Sapphire channel-in-a-box MPEG broadcast server, and a NetProcessor 9030 multiplexer and video processor.

The ViBE VS7000 video system combines Thomson Video Networks' renowned compression technology for outstanding picture quality with live broadcast-quality encoding, innovative video preprocessing, and faster-than-real-time file transcoding, giving VIVA+ the foundation it needs to keep up with the fast-paced nature of the World Cup. At the same time, VIVA+ has a proven turnkey solution for digital program insertion that will open up new opportunities for advertising revenue.

"Even though it just launched in April, VIVA+ and its Ultimate World Cup channels are already a critical source of content for Indonesian football fans. Preparing for the launch was an exciting greenfield DTH project that left us all free to create the ideal solution," said Tony Berthaud, Asia-Pacific director of sales and services for Thomson Video Networks. "That said, the schedule was a key factor, and both VIVA+ and Thomson teams worked in a very close partnership to deliver an operational platform in a record time. We foresee a great future for VIVA+ services in Indonesia, and we are thrilled to be part of this new success story."

Further information about the ViBE VS7000 and other Thomson Video Networks products is available at www.thomson-networks.com.

# # #

About PT Digital Media Asia and VIVA+

PT Digital Media Asia is a subsidiary of PT Visi Media Asia Tbk. (VIVA), a well-known player in Indonesia's media industry. Its vision and mission is to be the leading convergent direct-to-home prepaid TV service operator in Indonesia, with VIVA+ as its brand. VIVA+ is a FIFA World Cup 2014 licensed broadcaster and launched its first product, Ultimate World Cup TV, in April 2014. Football fans in Indonesia will be able to enjoy all 64 main games for the event on nine Ultimate World Cup Channels with two of them in HD quality.

About Thomson Video Networks

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks helps media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters deliver superior video quality at the lowest-possible bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through Thomson Video Networks' ongoing commitment to innovation, customers are able to leverage emerging technologies, such as the new HEVC compression standard, for the efficient delivery of new video services. This includes multi-screen applications supporting every platform from small handheld devices to large TV screens. Picture the Possibilities: Visit www.thomson-networks.com.

Photo Caption: ViBE(TM) VS7000 Multi-Screen & HEVC Encoder

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/ThomsonVN/ThomsonVN-ViBE_VS7000.jpg