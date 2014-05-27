Adorama Prepares for Free Workshops, Seminars and More in June

Adorama (http://www.adorama.com), one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, is offering an event-filled June with free workshops, seminars and vendor days. Open to the public, the full event calendar includes programs on consumer electronics and for all levels of photographers th Street in Manhattan.

For updates, the latest information on upcoming events and to register for Adorama in-store events, please visit Adorama’s event calendar at http://www.eventbrite.com/o/adorama-2821855680.

Mobile Devices 101

· June 2, 2014: Introduction to iOS

The Apple iPhone is everywhere, and, as an iPhone user, you're exposed to its mobile operating system (iOS) on a daily basis. In this introductory class, learn the ins and outs of the latest Apple iOS so that you can make the most of your iPhone experience.

· June 9, 2014: iPad for Kids

With the variety and amount of content available on mobile devices and the web, it’s increasingly important to protect your children. This introductory seminar will explore kid-friendly apps and accessories to maximize your child’s iPad experience, as well as review Parental Controls in iOS to help you guide the way.

·June 23, 2014: Exploring Free Photo and Editing Apps

The best camera is the camera you have with you, and with smartphone cameras becoming more powerful, it’s possible to make a great photo at any time. This class will examine a few free photography applications that can give you new ways of shooting or more control over what you shoot. It will also touch briefly on free photo editing apps so that you can polish your photos before posting them online.



Computers 101

· June 16, 2014: Organizing iTunes

The Apple iTunes store offers access to millions of songs, TV shows, movies and more. With all that content available, it’s easy to get lost in what you've purchased. This introductory class aims to familiarize you with how your iTunes library works so you can locate what you want to see and hear faster.

· June 30, 2014: Sharing/Synchronizing Data Across Multiple Devices

You’ve got a computer, a tablet, a smartphone, a smart TV, a smart home network, etc. But with so many devices, how do you safely store your data without consuming extra space? This class will go over some of Adorama’s preferred workflows so that you can keep working from any device while keeping a backup copy, just in case.

Seminars

· June 17, 2014: MTV Photographer Grace Chu on Shooting New York's Nightlife

Grace Chu, photographer for MTV’s AfterEllen.com, Time Out New York and Joonbug.com, has been shooting nightlife in New York City for years. In this seminar, she’ll show some of her work and discuss tips on how to shoot nightlife without having your camera damaged in such a hectic environment. She’ll go over tips and techniques for getting the perfect shot and field questions for others aspiring to get into New York’s nightlife photography.

· June 18, 2014: Jason Mantell with Tips for Your First Mirrorless Camera Kit

Jason Mantell of Delkin Devices stops by the store to go over his tips and tricks to get the most of your mirrorless camera. A member of the Sony Alpha DSLR School and the original Canon EOS Discover Days, Jason has traveled extensively as a photographer and will be speaking from his experience.

· June 24, 2014: David Landau on his New Book Lighting For Cinematography

David Landau, editor of the Bloomsbury Press “CineTech Guides to the Film Crafts” and author of the book Lighting for Cinematography, joins Adorama for a book signing and speaking engagement. With 30+ years of professional lighting experience in film and video, David started teaching at Fairleigh Dickinson University and travels nationwide giving lighting seminars. A five-time Telly Award winner for lighting and cinematography, Landau continues to work in the lighting industry, shooting indie features and corporate videos.

Vendor Days

· June 18, 2014: Vendor Day, Sony RX Cameras

Sony continues to innovate in the imaging market with its line of incredibly powerful compact cameras. Join them in store as they display and demonstrate the RX line of digital cameras. A representative from Sony will be available during this event to answer any questions you may have regarding Sony cameras.

· June 25, 2014: Vendor Day, Introduction to DxO Labs Optic Pro, FilmPack and Viewpoint

DxO Labs provides powerful, comprehensive software solutions for all imaging needs. From the revolutionary Optics Pro 9 to FilmPack and ViewPoint, DxO’s software is compatible with a staggering 95% of the DSLR market. A representative from DXO Optics will be available during this event to answer any questions you may have regarding their software.

And Don’t Miss Adorama’s 4th Annual Street Fair, the Sunday Family Funday!

With carnival games, a petting zoo, food, prizes and raffles, celebrity appearances and more, there’s something fun for everyone – especially for the technology-lover in your family. This year the street will be lined with even more technology vendors who are excited to show you the newest tools to help you create better photos and video than you thought possible. Benefiting the Boomer Esiason Foundation to fight cystic fibrosis. Visit 18th Street on Sunday, June 8th from 10am to 4pm.

Find out more about Adorama’s Sunday Family Funday and be sure to enter the Funday Samsung TV Sweepstakes for your chance to win a Samsung 55” 1080p Smart LED TV!

