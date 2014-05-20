Volicon Names José Eduardo Fávaro Director of Sales and Client Services for Brazil

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- May 20, 2014 -- Volicon today announced that it has appointed José Eduardo Fávaro to serve as the company's director of sales and client services, Brazil. In this role, which Fávaro recently assumed, he is responsible for developing, maintaining, and expanding sales to broadcasters, cable operators, and government agencies.

"José brings to Volicon a valuable combination of strong technical expertise and customer service experience," said Russell Wise, vice president of global sales at Volicon. "He will play an important role in Volicon's global sales strategy as we continue to expand our presence and increase solution deployment across Brazil."

Fávaro is an electronic engineer with significant professional experience working in sales of test systems for broadcast companies, as well as cable and telecommunications networks. Prior to joining Volicon, he most recently served as manager of professional services and training at Brazil's Arcitech. He earlier served as an account manager at JDSU Brazil. Fávaro earned his MBA at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) and is fluent in Portuguese, proficient in Spanish and English, and capable in basic Italian.

Fávaro is based in São Paulo, Brazil, and reports directly to Ken Rubin, Volicon director of sales in U.S. and Latin America, who continues to manage Volicon's sales operations in Brazil.

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. The Observer(R) Media Intelligence Platform(TM) provides powerful tools for content creation and repurposing, compliance monitoring, ad verification, competitive analysis, and quality-of-service monitoring. Volicon solutions are used by all stakeholders in the media enterprise from engineering to the executive suite. Volicon systems are deployed by more than 1,000 customers in more than 65 countries worldwide. Volicon is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

