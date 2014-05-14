Harmonic Introduces Distributed CCAP System

NSG(TM) Exo Enables Operators to Extend Broadband Services to New Markets and Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- May 13, 2014 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, today announced NSG(TM) Exo, a cost-effective cable edge device for enabling the deployment of a Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) utilizing coax networks. NSG Exo, a distributed CCAP system, allows service providers to move their RF-delivery requirements out of the headend or hub and deeper into the network, simplifying network design and operation to resolve power and space constraints, provide service flexibility, and lower capital and operational expenses.

NSG Exo is one of the industry's first offerings to support a DAA. Leveraging industry standards, the CCAP-ready system includes DOCSIS/EuroDOCSIS/J-DOCSIS CMTS capabilities today with universal edgeQAM capabilities coming soon. By enabling the delivery of video, data, and voice (triple play) services over coax using a single, low-power device, NSG Exo helps cable and telco service providers, as well as business owners, generate additional revenue opportunities by reaching an untapped customer base, such as multiple-dwelling-units (MDUs), hospitality, and college campuses.

"NSG Exo is Harmonic's first commercially available CMTS and our first entry into the DAA market," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager of the Cable Edge business unit at Harmonic. "NSG Exo complements our NSG Pro CCAP system by providing a superior level of flexibility, RF performance, and bandwidth savings for deep fiber deployments, positioning Harmonic as the industry's premier provider of a cable edge product portfolio that includes centralized and distributed access CCAP solutions. Harmonic's NSG, NSG Pro, and NSG Exo systems leverage the company's common CableOS operating system."

Utilizing GigE, GPON, or EPON networks, NSG Exo excels at delivering high-bandwidth services to dense pockets of coax infrastructure. Major CAPEX savings can be realized, as operators can now use a single device to deploy high-quality, high-speed triple-play services. The compact NSG Exo minimizes power and space requirements in the headend. Low power consumption of just 45 watts provides significant OPEX savings. As part of a Flexible Edge architecture, in which a simplified and unified access network allows operators to deliver differentiated residential, commercial, and wireless services across any access medium, NSG Exo also ensures the ability to keep pace with evolving business and industry requirements, such as the move to DOCSIS 3.1.

NSG Exo can easily be integrated into an operator's network, leveraging standard DOCSIS back-office provisioning and DOCSIS cable modems. Initially, NSG Exo will be available in an indoor enclosure as a 1-RU, 19-inch wide chassis. NSG Exo is currently in multiple trials and will be available commercially in Q3 2014.

Harmonic will feature the new NSG Exo at stand S10 (hall 10.1) during ANGA COM 2014 in Cologne, Germany, May 20-22. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

