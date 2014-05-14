Boxer TV to Launch Multiscreen Service With Viaccess-Orca's TV Everywhere Solution

Relying on VO's End-to-End Security and Engagement Solution, Boxer TV Can Efficiently Deliver Live TV, VOD, and Catch-Up TV Content to Any Screen

PARIS -- May 14, 2014 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader in the protection and enhancement of content services, announced today that Boxer TV, a Swedish pay-TV operator owned by the Teracom Group, has selected the company's end-to-end TV Everywhere solution to extend its DTT and on-demand service offering into the multiscreen environment. Using a combination of Viaccess-Orca's Connected Sentinel digital rights management (DRM) and Prime Sentinel smart card-based conditional access system (CAS), RiGHTv service delivery platform, and COMPASS content discovery platform, Boxer TV will be able to deliver more than 60 channels of live TV as well as personalized subscription VOD (SVOD) and catch-up TV content to a wide range of mobile devices throughout Sweden and Denmark.

Viaccess-Orca's TV Everywhere solution allows pay-TV service providers to shape the ultimate content and user experience for their subscribers on multiple screens. Through the end-to-end solution, Boxer TV will be able to protect premium content through cross platform security, ensure the smooth delivery of content to users, and increase viewer engagement leveraging unique content discovery, personalization, and interactivity capabilities. Video content will be personalized based on subscribers' individual tastes and preferences across all devices.

Boxer TV's new multiscreen service is expected to launch in fall 2014 and will initially support iOS and Android(TM)-based smartphones and tablets.

"Viaccess-Orca has been our trusted technology partner for many years," said Roland Svensson, vice president product, Teracom Boxer Group. "By providing us with a unified solution for multiscreen -- encompassing content protection, interactivity and delivery, discovery, and personalization -- Viaccess-Orca will allow us to provide a consistent television experience to more than 1 million subscribers in Sweden and Denmark, anytime, anywhere, and on any screen."

The TV Everywhere solution at Boxer TV will rely on Viaccess-Orca's cloud-based Connected Sentinel DRM platform, providing best-in-class security for any device and supporting a variety of business models to increase revenue streams. Leveraging adaptive streaming protocols such as MPEG-DASH, Microsoft(R) Smooth Streaming, and HLS (HTTP Live streaming), Connected Sentinel will enable Boxer TV to deliver the optimal video quality to subscribers while taking into account varying network conditions and device types.

"VO is proud, through its TV Everywhere solution, to enable Boxer TV to fully embrace the dramatic changes in how people consume content and their need to be fully engaged in the TV experience," said François Moreau de Saint Martin, CEO of Viaccess-Orca.

About Teracom Group

Teracom Group offers various technical infrastructures and network solutions for the distribution of media and communication between people and companies -- anywhere, anytime.

Main product areas are radio and TV broadcasting, pay-tv offerings, transmission capacity for data connections, as well as co-location and service. Teracom distributes radio and TV to households nationwide in Sweden. The terrestrial digital broadcasts cover 99.8 percent of households. In the pay-tv segment, services are offered through the subsidiary Boxer TV Access AB in Sweden and Boxer TV A/S in Denmark.

About Viaccess-Orca

As a leading global provider of content protection, delivery, and discovery solutions, Viaccess-Orca is shaping the ultimate content experience. Through its integrated range of business-savvy products and solutions, Viaccess-Orca helps service providers in the cable, DTT, satellite, IPTV, and OTT industries gain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving multiscreen environment. By enabling service providers to securely deliver an engaging user experience on any device, Viaccess-Orca is reinventing the entertainment landscape. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group. For more information, visit www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/viaccess-orca).