The New Grass Valley at BroadcastAsia 2014

Grass Valley, a Belden Brand, the latest addition to the Belden Inc. portfolio of best-in-class communications technology brands, will exhibit its comprehensive range of innovative live production, news production and playout technologies on Stand 5B3-01 at BroadcastAsia 2014, being held at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, June 17-20.

The stability and influence of Belden, a proven, strategic presence in the broadcast space, makes the new Grass Valley future-ready to scale and provide a level of support to the market that can’t be matched. The following solutions, demonstrating Grass Valley’s Future-Ready commitment, will be on display in Singapore.

“BroadcastAsia 2014 is especially exciting for Grass Valley this year as it’s our first as part of the Belden family,” said Stephen Wong, Grass Valley’s vice president, APAC. “Visitors to our stand will see that our solutions portfolio provides them unparalleled benefits from production through delivery – allowing them to tell better stories, to a wider audience, across many platforms while optimizing their operations using new techniques, such as cloud technology and IP connectivity.”

Live Production

Cameras

Grass Valley’s new LDX XtremeSpeed 6X ultra slow-motion camera - one of four recent additions to its LDX range - is an easily integrated, high-speed live production camera based on Grass Valley’s proprietary Xensium-FT CMOS imager, which delivers superb picture quality, high sensitivity and high dynamic range for a wide variety of production applications.

The LDX WorldCam multiformat camera system will also be demonstrated in conjunction with the Copperhead 3404K camera-mountable transceiver. The Copperhead 3404K requires only two strands of fiber optic cable to carry all bi-directional signals, including four 3Gb/s HD/SDI paths, from camera to truck or control room.

Replay

The added advantage of Grass Valley’s LDX cameras is that they operate in tandem with the company’s K2 Dyno Replay System (consisting of the K2 Dyno S Replay Controller and K2 Summit 3G Production Client), which provide ultra-smooth playback at any speed from 0 percent to 200 percent, dramatically expanding replay storytelling options. Market-leading GV STRATUS Nonlinear Media Production Tools will also be key components of Grass Valley’s BroadcastAsia 2014 replay solution demo.

Router/Multiviewer/Switcher

GV Director is an integrated nonlinear live production center that vastly simplifies live production switching while offering far more in terms of producing and delivering creative live content across multiple distribution platforms.

Grass Valley’s NVISION 8500 Hybrid router, combines resilience with cost, space and power efficiencies due to integrated audio processing, and simplified cable management that takes advantage of high-density cabling, direct fiber connectivity and audio concentrators.

News Production

News/Editing

The GV STRATUS media workflow platform will underpin a demonstration of EDIUS 7 multi-format nonlinear editing software, the world’s fastest real-time editing system for mixed-format content on the same timeline. EDIUS 7 provides the ideal finishing tool for broadcast news, newsmagazine content and studio programs, as well as corporate, documentary and theatrical productions.

Playout

Cloud Playout

GV STRATUS Playout is a cloud-enabled Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that combines the efficiency and flexibility of true cloud computing with the performance and reliability of a solid-state playout card. This groundbreaking approach to regionalized and network center-based playout delivers the ability to start playing out a new channel in minutes and efficiently deliver regionalized programming worldwide.

Integrated Playout

Grass Valley’s iTX integrated playout platform will be shown driving a series of applications to highlight powerful new levels of digital media workflow performance. The ultra-fast, feature-rich platform has been further strengthened with powerful new nonlinear production tools.

Substantial new improvements to Grass Valley’s iControl content monitoring and control solution will also be demonstrated.