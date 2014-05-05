Blackmagic Studio Camera Is Now Available From Leading Camera Retailer Adorama

With the world’s largest built-in viewfinder, astounding four-hour battery life, a built-in fiber optic connection and more, the highly anticipated Blackmagic Studio HD Camera is now available for purchase at Adorama in store and online

New York, NY – May 5, 2014 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, announced it is now selling the new Blackmagic Studio Camera, the world’s smallest and most advanced camera for live broadcast production. Announced at this year’s NAB Show in Las Vegas, the Blackmagic Studio Camera features an extremely lightweight and compact design. With a massive 10” built-in viewfinder, collapsible sunshade and interchangeable lenses, an entire multi-camera production rig can be packed into a single road case. The revolutionary Studio camera also features ultra-HD, a built-in connection for bi-directional optical fiber, built-in talkback for use with professional aviation headsets, an illuminated tally, broadcast grade connections, integrated control panel beneath the viewfinder, remote camera control, a massive four hours of battery life and more. Order the Blackmaic Studio Camera online now from Adorama.com.

Blackmagic Studio Camera Includes:

Blackmagic Studio Camera

Sun Shield and Attaching Screws

Turret Dust Cap

12V AC Adapter

3G-SDI Cable

Optical Fiber Cable

Blackmagic One-Year Limited Warranty

Pricing and Availability

The Blackmagic Studio Camera is available now for 1,995 USD from Adorama in the store, located at 42 West 18th Street in Manhattan, or online.

Follow Adorama on Facebook, Twitter and online in the Adorama Learning Center.



ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 35 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, video and consumer electronics. Adorama's vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company, and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

Press Contacts:

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 508.498.8433

(skype) lauren.zazil

####

Blackmagic Studio Camera Now Available at Adorama