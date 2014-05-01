Bannister Lake Designs Score Bug for Grass Valley’s GV Director

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Canada, May 1, 2014 – Bannister Lake announces the release of BL Score Bug for the GV Director Nonlinear Live Production System from Grass Valley, a Belden Brand. This new version of Bannister Lake’s Score Bug software was custom written specifically for GV Directorto enhance its sports graphics environment—accelerating time-to-air with visually engaging, data-rich score bugs that keep fans in the game. BL Score Bug is a real-time scoring and game status display system designed for live sports broadcasts.

GV Director emphasizes creativity and smart workflows, integrating video switching, multi-layer effects, animated graphics and more into a single, compact solution. BL Score Bug for GV Director reliably pulls live game data from industry-leading scoreboard controllers like Daktronics, Whiteways, and OES combining the data with the output of a sport-specific graphical user interface (GUI), and using that data to drive GV Director’s professional, animated graphics.

BL Score Bug software can be purchased and downloaded from the Bannister Lake website. Once installed on a Windows PC, a simple configuration screen provides connectivity to the supported scoreboard controllers and control over the graphic elements distributed with GV Director.

“We are excited to partner with Bannister Lake on this customized tool for GV Director. This adds yet another feature to our already rich set of live production tools within GV Director. BL Score Bug provides operators with the ability to keep up with the fast pace on game day for sports events of any size or type. Ultimately, this broadens the breadth and depth of GV Director for our customers,” said Mike Cronk, senior vice president of strategic marketing, Grass Valley.

BL Score Bug will seamlessly integrate across the GV Director workflow to further simplify and empower live production operations. The company has also developed special graphic templates to correlate with various score bug configurations—giving everyone in live production (teams, broadcasters, venues, mobile trucks) a cost-efficient, all-in-one score bug solution for any sport.

Georg Hentsch, president, Bannister Lake, notes that GV Director operators are accustomed to flexible workflows—making Bannister Lake’s open, easy-to-use score bug software a perfect fit.

“BL Score Bug is a proven solution for sports broadcasters at every level from high school teams to professional teams,” said Hentsch. “The integration with GV Director adds to the growing desire for data-rich score bug capability to an already feature-rich and powerful live production system.”

About Bannister Lake Inc.

Bannister Lake is a leading provider of professional video graphic display solutions for Broadcast Television, Cable, Satellite and audio visual applications worldwide. Our display solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly with your existing infrastructure, automating the process of data entry for video graphics display and improving the productivity of your organization. Visit Bannister Lake online: www.bannisterlake.com