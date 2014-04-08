EditShare Opens Up Its Asset Management and Archiving Solutions to Add Support for Avid ISIS 5500/5000 and 7500/7000

Flow and Ark integration with Avid ISIS to provide a cost-effective end-to-end solution, expanding media asset management and archiving options for facilities

NAB 2014, Booth SL5709

Boston, MA — April 7, 2014 —EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, today announced that its Flow Media Asset Management (MAM) and Ark archiving/backup solutions now integrate with the Avid ISIS 5500/5000 and 7500/7000 shared storage families. The new integration lets Avid ISIS facilities add powerful yet cost-effective EditShare asset management, ingest and archiving tools to their workflow.

“Our EditShare Flow MAM and Ark backup and archiving solutions are used by thousands of post houses, studios, broadcasters, professional sports teams, schools and corporations. We have seen an increasing demand across the board to adapt our technology available for use with storage systems. Today, we are pleased to make this a reality, starting with support for Avid ISIS,” said Andy Liebman, founder and CEO, EditShare. “Flow and Ark will give Avid ISIS facilities a comprehensive new set of tools to manage their media from ingest to archive. And because Flow and Ark are modular, implementing a MAM layer and a tiered storage infrastructure can be achieved across a range of budgets.”

EditShare Flow Media Asset Management

EditShare Flow’s integrated asset management and ingest capabilities turn Avid or EditShare storage systems into complete end-to-end file-based workflow solutions. Customizable metadata templates let editors and operators add detailed metadata suited to their production needs, while Flow’s fast edit tools facilitate creation of rough cuts and storyboarding. Clips and sequences can be dragged and dropped from Flow into Avid Media Composer and other industry-standard NLEs for finishing, regardless of whether the media is on EditShare storage or on ISIS. Thanks to Flow AAF support, metadata from Avid non-linear editing applications can be imported back into Flow.

The AirFlow module provides remote, web-based access to content stored on Avid or EditShare storage while Flow Automation allows for the creation of templates that automate repetitive tasks such as transcoding to or from specific video formats, moving media or updating metadata.

The Flow product family includes:

Flow Ingest – capture file-based sources direct to central storage in a wide range of production codecs.

– capture file-based sources direct to central storage in a wide range of production codecs. Flow Logger – intuitive user interface for super fast and efficient logging with consistent metadata terms.

– intuitive user interface for super fast and efficient logging with consistent metadata terms. Flow Browse – advanced search and preview functionality for any media type across online, near-line and offline shared storage and archives.

– advanced search and preview functionality for any media type across online, near-line and offline shared storage and archives. AirFlow – Internet/web-based access to media asset management database with advanced search, clip, subclip and sequence playback as well as metadata tagging functions.

– Internet/web-based access to media asset management database with advanced search, clip, subclip and sequence playback as well as metadata tagging functions. Flow Automation – reduces time spent on repetitive tasks with customized workflow templates; automates complex file conversions and migrations with triggers and actions.

EditShare Ark Archiving and Backup

Whether a facility is looking to make short-term backups of its media and project files or build a permanent archive on lower-cost and more energy-efficient storage, Ark Disk and Ark Tape present cost-effective solutions that seamlessly integrate with Flow media asset management and Avid and EditShare storage.

Ark Tape provides an integrated solution for customers who want to have a safe copy of their media that can be easily transported off-site, or for those who want an easy and energy-efficient solution for archiving media and projects from their Avid or EditShare storage systems. Designed for EditShare’s family of LTO-6 tape libraries, Ark Tape facilitates creation of any number of “Tape Pools” – for example, one for an entire organization, one for each customer or project, or separate pools for on-site and off-site. Customers can easily copy or migrate media and related files from “online” to “offline” storage, verify backed up data, and receive notifications when transfers are completed.

Ark Disk is based on hard disks that are spinning all the time – offering the advantage of high-speed performance for backup, archiving and restoration tasks. With Ark Disk, near-line media is always just seconds away.

Ark Tape and Ark Disk are managed by the same intuitive user interface, allowing facilities to easily mix Ark Tape and Ark Disk systems. When Ark is combined with Flow, users gain the ability to view proxy files of all archived clips and restore individual clips from the archive using the familiar Flow Browse interface.

EditShare NAB 2014 Press Briefing

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

