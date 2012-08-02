DVEO to Launch Portable Live Streaming & Encoding Appliance at IBC 2012 –- Compact System is Only 9.8 Inches/25 Centimeters Long

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will introduce the latest –- and smallest –- addition to their product family of real time streaming appliances that deliver content to iPads, laptops, OTT televisions, and mobile devices via IP. DVEO will debut the new system at Stand 2.A54 at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 7-11.



The portable Linux® based MultiStreamer DIG/IP™ (micro) encoder/live streamer is only 9.8 inches (25 centimeters) long and 7.8 inches (19.8 centimeters) wide. It accepts uncompressed SDI or HD-SDI video (or optional HDMI or analog) from cameras, editing systems, or video servers, and supports simultaneous IP input.



The "micro" creates multiple simultaneous high, medium, and low bitrate IP streams and sends them to smart phones, tablets, content delivery networks (CDNs), and remote video capture devices. The IP transport streams can be provided with most industry standard protocols, including UDP, RTP, or IGMP, and wrappers such as HLS, RTMP, RTSP, etc.



The MultiStreamer™ DIG/IP (micro) runs on a high end Intel® I7 4 Core (Ivy Bridge) processor. It encodes up to one 1080i or 1080p HD stream plus one 720p HD stream at 6 Mbps, and 2 SD streams at 2 Mbps. Audio output is AAC, Ogg Vorbis, optional MP3, optional MPEG-1 Layer II, or optional "SurCode for Dolby Digital" AC-3.



"The new MultiStreamer micro's light weight and size make it much easier to carry HD video quality webcasting and streaming equipment to sites," stated Scott Grizzle, Product Manager for DVEO. "Typically our customers use it in the field to gather news video and stream it live to the TV station. We also recommend it for sending video of live events and concerts, sporting events, corporate training, and religious services to iPads, iPhones, and other portable devices. This small portable box weighs just five pounds –- 2.27 kilograms."



The MultiStreamer micro is also available in numerous video formats. All systems include one GigE IP input. Customers may select one additional input format –- SDI/HD-SDI, HDMI, 8VSB, DVB-T+T2, Analog, DVB-ASI, DVB-S+S2, QAM, or DVB-C. The systems include schedulable input -– they can receive input at a specified date and time.



Supported resolutions include qHD, H.264up, SQVGA, QCIF, QVGA, CIF, 720p, or any custom size up to 1080p. The systems feature a web-based GUI with SNMP support for remote access.



In addition to the micro, DVEO's MultiStreamer streaming appliances are available in several other configurations -– mini (1 RU), midi, (2 RU), maxi (3 RU), and the Brutus 4 RU and 1 RU blade systems. All MultiStreamers have been tested to be compatible with major brands of IP devices including Amino™, Roku, Atlanta DTH, and Apple iPad® and iPhone®. They are also compatible with major brands of CDNs and H.264 decoders.



* Supports both HD and SD H.264/ MPEG-4 AVC encoding with auto detection and "virtual" stream replication

* Inputs: One SDI or HD-SDI input, one GigE IP input

* Optional HDMI input instead of SDI/HD-SDI input

* Optional analog input instead of SDI/HD-SDI input

* Outputs: Multiple simultaneous IP streams through GigE port (RJ45), SDI or HD-SDI video loop through

* IP Output protocols: HTTP Live (HLS), HTTP, UDP, RTP, RTSP, multicast and unicast with transport stream envelope, HTTP Smooth, HTTP Dynamic, FTP, RTMP (Open Flash), or WMV9 with HTTP/ASF

* Support for all 3 flavors of segmented streaming: Apple® HTTP live, Windows® HTTP smooth, and Flash HTTP dynamic. These streams can be played by Apple® and Android devices as well as Silverlight and Flash Clients.

* Able to upconvert incoming SD streams to HD, and scale down

* Can serve streams in RTMP protocol for direct playback using Flash players or for publishing to CDNs

* Can output WMV9/WMA streams in Windows® HTTP/ASF envelope for direct playback using Windows® Media Player

* Supports M3u8 playlist files (standalone and through HTTP live)

* Supports H.264 High Profile @ Level 4.0 (HP@L4)

* Supports 1080i, 1080p, 720p, 480i, 480p, CIF, QCIF, qHD, H.264up and many others, and custom resolutions

* Creates simultaneous High, Medium, and Low bitrate streams

* Built-in SSL VPN client for secure transport of streams across the internet or for traversing complicated networks. The tunnel is based on OpenVPN and it works for both multicast and unicast traffic.

* Audio Input: SDI Embedded, AC3 Embedded, or AES/EBU

* Audio Output: AAC, Ogg Vorbis, optional MP3, optional MPEG-1 Layer II, or optional "SurCode for Dolby Digital" AC-3

* Tested to work with Wowza®, Adobe® Flash®, and RealNetworks® Helix® servers

* Tested compatible with major brands of IP devices including Amino™, Roku®, Atlanta DTH, and Apple iPad® and iPhone®

* Tested compatible with major brands of H.264 decoders

* Supports hundreds of IPTV clients (depends on bandwidth)

* Configure and operate via Remote GUI

* SNMP remote management with low power consumption due to Ivy Bridge Intel CPU

* Ships with one HLS streaming enabled – for instant QA of functionality

* Optional pre-configured Cisco® 4 port Gigabit router

* Dimensions: 7.8 x 9.8 x 3.3 inches, 19.9 x 24.9 x 8.4 centimeters (WxLxH)



Suggested Retail Prices:

MultiStreamer DIG/IP (micro): $4,995 U.S.

MultiStreamer HDMI/IP (micro): $4,995 U.S.

MultiStreamer Analog/IP (micro): $4,995 U.S.



