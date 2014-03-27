RUSHWORKS Takes Automation to a New Level at NAB 2014

Flower Mound, TX – RUSHWORKS, provider of low-cost, high-performance automation, production, and video streaming solutions has announced plans to unveil new integration and enhancements to their “powerfully simple” A-LIST BROADCAST AUTOMATION solution at NAB 2014. Rush Beesley, president, revealed the feature list from headquarters in Flower Mound, TX, and noted that attendees can see the functionality for themselves in Booth SL7627 in the LVCC.

“RUSHWORKS’ A-LIST offers a price/performance package that’s equally attractive for traditional broadcasters, PEG channels and Web/IPTV station operators,” explained Beesley. “We call it our “powerfully simple” solution because it’s incredibly easy to configure and operate, yet robust enough to address the needs of applications that vary from traditional broadcast to Internet.”

A-LIST Automation features up to four SD or HD playback channels in a chassis, with ‘live’ input pass-through and recording, and multiple layers of downstream graphics including bugs, crawls, and EAS. Multiple playback formats are supported, with real-time up-conversion from SD to HD. The system supports drag-and-drop playlist creation with added productivity features that significantly enhance workflow.

New for NAB

A-LIST now integrates the WeatherBug API for zone display of local weather and has the ability to insert playlists within the master playlist. New features that support playlist management of “live” events include Delay Start and Join In Progress.

SegmentR

SegmentR is a new stand-alone video file segmenting utility that supports fast, accurate trimming of segments within MPEG-2 or MP4 files. Segment information can be saved as metadata within the file, or individual segments can be exported as discrete files. SegmentR is interfaced with the Contour ShuttleXpress for maximum speed and efficiency when segmenting.

About RUSHWORKS

Founded in 2001, RUSHWORKS provides low-cost, high-performance television production, automation and video streaming solutions. These scalable and extensible solutions integrate networked video and graphics servers and encoders with "powerfully simple" automation software for Houses of Worship, Broadcast, Cable, PEG channels, Meetings, Events and Digital Signage. The company also designs and installs turnkey integrated media solutions for city government channels, including automation systems, encoders, audio support systems, large screen monitors, video presenter solutions, and other meeting room AV support. For further information: http://www.rushworks.tv

