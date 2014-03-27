Wohler Enhances Flexibility and Functionality of Acclaimed MPEG Video Monitor Line With New Software Release

SAN FRANCISCO -- March 27, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced a new software release for the company's award-winning MPEG Series of broadcast-quality MPEG video monitors, the industry's first universal digital broadcast confidence monitor line. Now boasting an even broader library of accepted formats, an improved interface and menu structure, and greater visibility into transport streams, the MPEG Series enables side-by-side monitoring of inputs ranging from SD-SDI to MPEG-4/H.264 in a single system.

"The MPEG Series gives users the ability to bring MPEG-2 and MPEG-4/H.264 streams into the mainstream workflow, with a single operator monitoring all video streams regardless of target distribution platform or viewing device," said Carl J. Dempsey, Wohler president and CEO. "As video service providers face ongoing pressure to deliver high volumes of content across a variety of platforms with the utmost efficiency, the MPEG Series offers a valuable solution for flexible, cost-effective, multiformat monitoring."

Wohler MPEG Series monitors decode and provide convenient at-a-glance monitoring of program content from MPEG-2/4 ASI and Ethernet IP streams, as well as multi-rate SD, HD, and 3G-SDI inputs. Equipped with as many as four individual screens, the MPEG video monitors decode and display MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 signals via BNC or Ethernet inputs while giving users the ability to browse the PAT, PMT, and PID data for each selected stream. In addition to MPEG ASI and dual-input 3G/HD-SDI with loop-through, the MPEG monitors also accommodate HDMI video and audio with level meters, GPI, and tally.

Artel Video Systems, a leading provider of media transport solutions, is among the Wohler customers using MPEG Series monitors to reduce the cost and complexity of handling the various streams processed and distributed by today's broadcast and production facilities. Artel sales teams take advantage of the robust and still-expanding functionality and format support of the MPEG Series to demonstrate the remarkable flexibility of their own products.

"Given their ability to monitor video in the full variety of formats and provide useful information about it, MPEG Series video monitors serve an ideal extension to our multiformat media transport solutions," said Richard Dellacanonica, president, Artel. "Easily accommodating numerous formats, these Wohler monitors are a valuable solution for media routing centers and other facilities working with a wide array of video signals and formats."

In addition to enabling broader format support, more intuitive operation, and richer transport stream analysis, the new MPEG Series software release introduces SD-SDI support, enhanced menu structure, simplified input selection, and a status indicator for tables and sync, plus a detailed bandwidth display including overall TS rate and all of the sub-components.

Further information about Wohler and its complete product portfolio is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-MPEG-4290-VideoMonitor.jpg

Photo Caption: Wohler MPEG-4290 Video Monitor

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a leading global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks. Since 1981, Artel has been committed to delivering to the broadcast industry the world's most reliable and user friendly media transport solutions. The company does this by designing reliable products using proven technology focused on eliminating the challenges associated with transporting contribution quality media. Artel Video Systems also backs its products up with a 5-year warranty, exceptional customer service, and free lifetime technical support. As a result, Artel equipment is deployed every day supporting thousands of mission critical primary feeds for the world's most watched sports, news, and entertainment events. More information about Artel products is available at www.artel.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, and it continues today through the company's development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications. Wohler's RadiantGrid(TM) platform extends the company's award-winning product lines to include solutions for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, accelerated transcoding, and standards conversion. Together, Wohler's advanced file-based solutions and proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring and content management products ensure high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler and RadiantGrid products is available at www.wohler.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.