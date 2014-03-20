NEP Screenworks Unveils Innovative New X7-HD LED Display

PITTSBURGH -- March 20, 2014 -- NEP Screenworks announced the release of the company's innovative new X7-HD LED display solution, a custom-designed and purpose-built video display that provides exceptional visual quality while offering unprecedented portability and enabling exceptionally fast setup and teardown. The modular solution created by NEP Screenworks comprises rugged 1-square-meter LED display panels that can be quickly arranged in almost any configuration to meet the visual display requirements of any indoor or outdoor event.

"Our job is to give our customers the technology to display the best video possible at their event, and we've taken advantage of two decades of experience to assure that the X7-HD does just that," said Myron Linde, director of research, development, and product management at NEP Screenworks. "In the X7-HD we have a reliable and rugged solution capable of delivering beautiful images. This highly portable solution also reduces the many indirect costs of production, cutting down the space requirements for transport, as well as the time required to set up the overall video display system. The X7-HD LED video display has been well-received by those who have been given early viewings, and has a full slate of concert tours, festivals, and events scheduled."

Units in the X7-HD are framed into square modules with 16,384 pixels per module. Each pixel on the video display panel consists of red, green, and blue in an SMD LED for wide-angle viewing without color shift. With exceptional brightness and flexibility, this LED display technology can be used to achieve almost any look, indoors or out, for concert tours, television stages, corporate displays, and sports and entertainment events. Developing the X7-HD has allowed NEP Screenworks to design lighter, more compact panels that take up much less space during transport and require less time and work during setup, making it possible to deploy extra-large screens rapidly. While standard X7-HD modules share common dimensions, the new solution gives NEP and its customers the ability to repackage LED units in panel sizes tailored for specific productions or presentations.

About NEP

With the world's most advanced equipment, largest fleet of mobile units, and global production studios to suit every genre, NEP enables its clients to execute, deliver, and display exceptional productions on any platform around the world. For more than 30 years, NEP has ensured its clients' success by delivering superior service and building lasting relationships with a passion for continuous innovation. NEP's talented staff is committed to acting with integrity and working as a team to deliver comprehensive solutions for remote production, studio production, video display, and technical host broadcasting services that set the global industry standard. NEP is based in Pittsburgh, USA, and has offices throughout Australia, the United Kingdom, and United States. For more information, visit www.nepinc.com.

