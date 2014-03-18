Miranda Launches NVISION 8500 IP Gateway at NAB 2014: enables easy migration path for broadcasters transitioning to IP

NAB 2014, Las Vegas, Booth: N2513, 2014—Miranda Technologies, a Belden Brand, a global provider of integrated solutions for production, playout and delivery systems for television broadcasters and multi-system operators, will launch the new NVISION 8500 baseband IP Gateway cards at NAB 2014. The introduction of these input/output cards is a major step forward in providing technology for broadcasters to future proof their facilities as they look to transition from SDI to IP infrastructures.

The NVISION 8500 IP Gateway converts and packetizes real-time, uncompressed, baseband video using SMPTE 2022-6 for transport over 10 GbE Ethernet networks. Once SDI signals are packetized, they can easily be distributed rack-to-rack, truck-to-truck, between floors of a facility and even between buildings or campuses, over IP networks. All signals support frame accurate switching for use in live production environments. For added efficiency, several uncompressed SDI signals fit into a single IP stream, reducing cabling when used for tielines between routers.

The hybrid-class (audio and video) cards can run in any NVISION 8500 hybrid router. Importantly, any existing NVISION 8500 router can be upgraded to support them, so current NVISION 8500 owners will not be required to purchase new frames to benefit from this new capability. Easily installed 10GbE Ethernet tielines between core and production island routers enable any IP Gateway-equipped NVISION 8500 router to power a straightforward transformation to high speed networking for data and content transport. It provides broadcasters the flexibility to easily adapt and keep pace with the changes in communications standards and requirements.

Scott Murray, Miranda’s senior vice president, Core Products, said, “Miranda already has a well-established presence in IP, including our multiviewer, ingest, playout, modular and monitoring products. The IP Gateway card for our NVISION 8500 router series is yet another enabling technology that underpins Miranda’s commitment to be the leader in supporting broadcasters who are considering – or already deploying – IP-based infrastructures. And, the fact that routers already deployed can be upgraded to include this technology is a big bonus for our loyal customers.”

Each of the NVISION 8500 Hybrid series router frames can provide full or partial Ethernet input/output support as required by the user. Once Ethernet tie lines are established, each SDI output is mapped to an IP stream, with multiple IP streams per Ethernet port. This provides the benefits of channelling numerous packetized streams through each port with inherent efficiency and extensive flexibility for everything from current production requirements to 4K UHDTV and beyond.

A broad range of Miranda’s IP-based solutions will be on display at NAB 2014.

See www.miranda.com for more information about Miranda's latest solutions.